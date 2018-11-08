All you need is LUVstock

By John Evans / Contributing reporter

Consider it Woodstock’s younger cousin.

It’s LUVstock, a tempered version of the infamous musical festival that rocked Upstate New York nearly a half century ago.

Billed as two days of peace, love, art and music, LUVstock is set to take place this weekend on farmland in rural Taichung.

“It’s a nice little party in the mountains,” said event organizer Paul Davies, a mainstay on the Taichung music scene.

Ranging from rock to hip hop, the musical lineup will feature more than 20 bands and four DJs performing on two stages. Taichung-based bands will include Annie & Taco, The ShapeMaster and Gypsi Gypsi. Among the Taipei and Kaohsiung bands will be the Combobulators, Ghost Money All Stars and the Fumarolles.

Live music kicks off Saturday afternoon and runs throughout the evening. DJs take over in the early morning hours, with live music resuming Sunday afternoon.

The event, which has fluctuated in size and location throughout the years, started as a birthday party for Davies 18 years ago. From its humble origins, it’s grown into a full-blown festival that attracts several hundred music fans annually.

Davies said he is proud that it’s once again being held without corporate sponsorship.

“We don’t want to commercialize it,” Davies said. “We want the focus on the music and the people.”

Aside from the music, temporary henna tattoos and face painting will be available.