Revitalizing a community

By Cheryl Robbins / Contributing reporter

The Yongan Community (永安社區) in Luye Township (鹿野鄉) is Taitung County’s version of Radiator Springs, as in the Disney animated film series Cars, minus the talking vehicles. This was once a popular tourist stopover for people traveling between Hualien and Taitung until a larger and faster highway was built to bypass it. Just as in those films, locals have rallied to revitalize their community by establishing the twice-monthly Taitung 2626 Market (台東2626市集).

Actually, the problem of exposure is not limited to Yongan. Many small farms in Taitung County produce high-quality and, often organic, products but have no way to market them. Wu Yu-Ping (吳玉萍), director-general of the Yongan Community Development Association and CEO of CACTUS Local Studio (仙人掌鄉土工作室), the two entities that manage the market, says that as this is a county-wide platform, it has been named the Taitung 2626 Market and not the Yongan or Luye 2626 Market. The numbers refer to the timing of the market, namely the second and fourth Saturdays of each month from 2pm to 6pm. In summer, during the Taiwan International Balloon Festival, which takes place at the nearby Luye Highland (鹿野高台), this becomes a weekly event.

MORE THAN A FARMER’S MARKET

The market is currently made up of 50 stalls. As would be expected of a farmers’ market, locally produced fruits and vegetables are in good supply. Some farms have transformed their harvests into value-added items, such as ice cream, baked goods and handmade soap. A coffee truck is on hand to call attention to locally grown coffee beans and one vendor shows off his invention, a bamboo-fueled corn griller.

Some of the stalls sell handicrafts and offer handicrafts classes, such as weaving of decorative wreaths from straw.

Getting There: By car: Connect to County Road 33 from Provincial Highway 9 at about the 344- kilometer marker or 341.5-kilometer marker. The former is closer to the market, while the latter brings you past the Wuling Prison and Wuling Community before reaching the market. Street parking is available outside the market entrances. By train/bus: From the Luye train station, take a Hualien Transportation (花蓮客運) bus (route 1138) to the Yongde stop (永德站) or Ding Dong (鼎東客運) bus (mountain route 8161, 8163 or 8167) to the Yongan Farm stop (永安農場站). Taitung 2626 Market 83, Yongling Rd, Yongan Village, Luye Township, Taitung County (台東縣鹿野鄉永安村永嶺路83號); tel: (089) 552-224; 0919-611-644. E-mail: ljs1101@gmail.com Facebook page (Chinese): www.facebook.com/2626market



“Life in a farming community involves more than just growing crops,” Wu says. “In their spare time, people make handicrafts or draw or paint. We want to share the complete farming lifestyle.”

Wu adds that creating diversity is crucial to the success of a farmers’ market.

“It’s not enough just to focus on one aspect,” Wu says.

There is definitely no lack of diversity here. Some stalls organize games and there are live music and static display areas to showcase local talent. At one stall, ordering juice means pedaling a bicycle to create electricity for the blender, as the use of generators is not condoned. Other stalls promote various aspects of environmental conservation, with Wu noting that environmental education is a focus of this community.

Anyone who produces food or handmade items in Taitung County suitable for the market can apply to set up a stall. A deposit of NT$2,000 is required, but there is no rental fee. Wu says that applicants are turned away if there is already someone selling the same or similar product to prevent overlap and night market-like food stalls are not welcome.

Charitable work is another important aspect of this market. Stalls are reserved for schools or non-profit organizations to call attention to a project or to raise funds. For example, the Yongan Elementary School held a bake sale to raise money for a graduation trip around Taiwan. Other communities in Taitung are encouraged to set up booths to promote tourism or special events. In such cases, no deposit is required.

For those living in Taitung, market days are a time to see friends and have fun. Thus, there is a good mix of people, both locals and visitors, making this a great opportunity to experience Taitung hospitality.