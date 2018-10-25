Let your senses explode

By Diane Baker / Staff reporter

Fuerza Bruta, the 16-year-old immersive theater troupe founded by Diqui James and members of his previous group, De La Guarda, opens a 39-show run in Taipei on Tuesday next week of Wayra.

Created by James and Gaby Kerpel, the company’s musical director and composer, Wayra expands on their previous production, Fuerzabruta, and is a kinetic combination of multi-media lighting displays, massive wind-machines, acrobatics, lots of fog, illusions and head-pounding music, performed over and around a standing audience.

Fuerza Bruta, which was last in Taipei nine years ago and whose name translates as “brute force,” appears determined to force its audiences into a state of disorientation and awe, without the use of text, by delivering so much stimuli that the brain cannot process what it is seeing fast enough to react.

Its shows are designed to make it almost impossible for viewers to determine what is real and what is imagined.

Wayra, which means “wind” in the ancient Quechua language of the Andes, runs 80 minutes, and I do mean runs.

The white-suited man running continuously on the treadmill — through boxes, gunshots, chairs, tables and other obstacles — seen in Fuerzabruta is again central to Wayra, but he is just one of the characters who are constantly in motion.

There is also a giant bubble inflated over the heads of the audience, a two-sided climbing wall, a see-through swimming pool and lots of aerial displays, all played out in 360° surround-sound, the recorded music complemented by a percussion section to one side.

In addition to being buffeted by the wind machines, audiences are also likely to get wet — there is a sprinkler scene — and to suffer neck pains the following morning from having to crane their necks to watch all the action above.

Performance Notes WHAT: Fuerza Bruta: Wayra WHEN: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday next week at 8pm, Friday and Sunday at 5pm, Nov. 6 to Nov. 25 same times as before, from Dec. 2 to Dec. 20 all show times are 8pm WHERE: Funbase next to Nangang62hao Park (公園旁玩FUN基地), 162, Sec 7, Civic Blvd, Taipei City (台北市南港市民大道7段62號) ADMISSION: NT$2,000, available online at tickets.udn.com and FamilyMart and 7-11 ticketing kiosks



However, Wayr has proven just as popular as its predecessor, having toured dozens of cities around the world.

If you go, remember to double-check your tickets as show times vary over the run. While the majority of the shows start at 8pm, there are a few 5pm starts.