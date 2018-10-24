Allergies: the scourge of modern life?

By Vybarr Cregan-Reid / The Observer

To anyone from Generation X or older, it often feels like food allergies are far more common today than in their youth. While they remember them being rare or nonexistent in their school days, their own children will have classmates with allergies or they may have one themselves.

According to the Food Standards Agency, estimates suggest that about 5 to 8 percent of children and 1 to 2 percent of adults are affected by food allergies in the UK. The recent headlines about fatal allergic reactions, such as that of two Pret a Manger customers, heighten the impression that food allergies are more commonplace.

So is the impression that they are increasing correct and what is causing it? And what has gone so wrong with our bodies that we might be killed by something as seemingly harmless as a sesame seed?

Since 1906, when the word “ allergy” was first used , the number of those affected has been climbing. Asthma has probably always been a problem but if ancient records of it are anything to go by, it was also exceptionally rare.

Hay fever was first documented in the 19th century. Physician John Bostock was one of the first to collate data and when he scoured the country to find hay fever sufferers, his total haul of cases was laughably small to a modern audience: 28.

Morell Mackenzie, a British physician in the 1880s, noted that since “summer sneezing goes hand-in-hand with culture, we may, perhaps, infer that the higher we rise in the intellectual scale, the more is the tendency developed.” From their outset, allergies were linked with those more distanced from rural upbringings.

Between the 1950s and the 1980s, as the 2007 studies Time Trends in Allergic Disorders in the UK and 50 Years of Asthma explain, the numbers who struggled with hay fever, eczema and asthma “increased substantially.” Conversely, the air (according to Defra ) has been getting less, not more, polluted. Even with fewer allergens around, our symptoms seem to be spreading wider.

PEANUT ALLERGIES

Before the 1990s, peanut allergy was so rare that barely any data on it was collected. In a 2015 article in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, Paul Turner noted that even though admissions to hospital for anaphylaxis increased between 1992 and 2012 by 615 percent, the incidence of fatal anaphylaxis did not. Turner and his colleagues believed that “increasing awareness of the diagnosis, shifting patterns of behavior in patients and healthcare providers” might be contributing factors.

Even though peanut allergy is much more common, its associated fatalities have not increased.

Katie Allen of the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute in Melbourne, Australia, who is 10 years into HealthNuts, a study tracking food allergy in 5,300 Australian children, explains that she was “astounded” by its first results. When the trial began, they were expecting to find about one in 20 of their one-year-old subjects testing positive for nut allergy, but they found double that.

“The food allergy epidemic has happened after the asthma/hay fever epidemic. We call it the second epidemic of allergic disease,” Allen says.

Genetic studies are well on their way to unraveling the relationship between our DNA and allergies. Large case studies of, for example, 50,000 eczema sufferers, or 60,000 of those with hay fever, are beginning to show that it could be as few as 20 to 40 of our 20,000 genes that form the genetic architecture of allergy.