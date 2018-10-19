Art exhibition listings

By Sheryl Cheung / Contributing reporter

John Monteith is a Canadian-born artist and curator who has temporarily transformed the Taipei Contemporary Art Center into an installation of originally designed flags. Kindred Spirits (志趣相投) interprets “the architecture of various relational sites of social exchange that make up the urban environment,” writes the art center in a press release. The artist abstracts skylines, towers, buildings, zones, paths, parks and other distinguishable city constructs into a system of geometric designs that speak to the politics of space. As part of the Tua-Tiu-Tiann International Festival of Arts, the space will serve as a performance stage for a program of local and international queer artists working in performance, film and video. The presentation explores themes of “gender fluidity, identity, intimacy, fiction, desire, race and self-representation through a relationship between the abstract and the corporeal.” The roster of performers include Mria Prosphora, a Taipei-based interdisciplinary artist working in experimental sound, poetry, installation and performance; Soa, a practitioner and performer of BDSM bondage; Vika Kirchenbauer, an artist, writer and music producer based in Berlin; and much more. For the full list of performances visit: www.tcac.tw.

■ Taipei Contemporary Art Center (台北當代藝術中心), 11, Ln 49, Baoan St, Taipei City (台北市保安街49巷11號), tel: (02) 8501-2138. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 1pm to 7pm

■ Until Nov. 3

Michael Ku Gallery presents Great Beauty on Earth (天地有大美), a solo exhibition by Chiang Hsun (蔣勳). Chiang is an artist, writer and educator who is considered Taiwan’s most important advocates for art appreciation, according to the gallery’s release. He was the founding chairperson of Tunghai University’s art department, former editor of monthly art magazine Lion Art and author of many popular books about art appreciation. Chiang’s artistic practice mostly involves painting and calligraphy and he works with both western and Chinese materials such as oil paint and ink washes. For this exhibition, Chiang presents a selection of new works, including paintings and calligraphy on canvas and paper. Chiang cites comic art, Hollywood culture, portrait drawing and traditional Chinese crafts as his influences. In his writings, he credits a handicapped portrait maker as “my first mentor [who] gave birth to my first artistic enlightenment.” Chiang’s later involvement with art history, literature, cinema, dance and theater has fueled his distinct style.

■ Michael Ku Gallery (谷公館), 4F-2, 21, Dunhua S Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市敦化南路一段21號4樓之2), tel: (02) 2577-5601. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 11am to 7pm

■ Until Dec. 16

Chan Chia-hua (詹嘉華) is a Taiwanese artist with a background in multimedia and animation. She works between visual and performing arts to explore the relationships between people, technology and media. Chan’s solo exhibition, The Y Generation: Artificial Corporeality (Y世代：人造知覺─詹嘉華個展), includes a selection of works that reflect upon digital technology and corporeality. She speaks of these themes from the perspective of the Y generation, which according to the exhibition preface, refers to the generation born between 1981 and 2000. “This generation grew up in an era when digital technology had yet to become popular; but as they entered adulthood, they have found themselves living in an environment characterized by digitization and information.” How have our senses evolved with the adaption of new electronic products? Are these abilities ephemeral, like virtual realities, which can cease to exist at the blink of an eye? In this exhibition Chan’s work seeks to “guide viewers to discover the boundaries between real bodily perception and... artificial perception.” Virtual Role: Artist Chan is an avatar on LINE that sends out exhibition information as well as responds to incoming messages generated by a back-end program. SomaMapping II is an interactive installation that records the audience’s movements and projects them into a virtual crowd, thereby creating a cluster of collective behavior.