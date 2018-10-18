A crowning jewel for southern Taiwan

By Diane Baker / Staff reporter

There were a lot of happy, smiling faces in Kaohsiung on Saturday last week as the Weiwuying National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts formally opened, but the biggest smiles were on the faces of the center’s artistic director, conductor Chien Wen-pin (簡文彬), and its Dutch architect, Francine Houben, founding partner of Delft-based firm Mecanoo.

They smiled through the obligatory pre-opening talks and photographs with journalists, they smiled through the opening ceremony, with speeches by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Presidential Office Secretary-General Chen Chu (陳菊) — who as the former mayor of Kaohsiung presided over a substantial portion of the center’s construction — and Houben herself, while Chien conducted a combined orchestra through three short works by Taiwanese composers.

However, they were not the only ones looking very pleased. Dignitaries ranging from the Minister of Culture Cheng Li-chiun (鄭麗君) and Cloud Gate Dance Theatre (雲門舞集) artistic director Lin Hwai-min (林懷民) to representatives of all the firms involved in the construction and stage and lighting designer Lin Keh-hua (林克華), as well as many Taiwanese performers and theater folk, as well as thousands and thousands of Kaohsiung residents who bought tickets for the opening concert or packed the parkland to the south of the structure to watch the Arts for the People show performed on the center’s outdoor theater where its roof dips down to touch the ground.

People enjoyed themselves so much on Saturday that many stayed after the final show posing for photos and exploring open venues.

The Weiwuying area was a military base during the Japanese colonial era and then became a base for the Eighth Army Group, serving as a training center for thousands of conscripts over the decades. In the post-Martial Law era, the military decided it no longer needed the base and a 20-year-battle to preserve at least a portion of the massive site as a city park began.

The Kaohsiung City Government opened an international architectural competition in 2006 to design a performance center, which Houbin’s team won the following year, while the 47 hectare Weiwuying Metropolitan Park was finally established in 2010.

Completing the art center would take much longer, buffeted as it was by construction delays and other problems. However, one benefit of the years of delays is that it gave the city time to expand its Mass Rapid Transit system out to Weiwuying and beyond, with exits right outside the center, making it more convenient and easier for people to reach.

The design by Houben and her Mecanoo team encompasses 3.3 hectares, with five performances spaces linked by the air and light-filled Banyan Plaza walkway, and is the largest performing arts center under one roof in the world.

More importantly, at least for Kaohsiung’s residents, is Houben’s undulating design that links the banyan tree-filled park outside the center with the city’s history as a maritime port and its shipbuilding industry, while the Banyan Plaza channels the breezes off the ocean and its 14 futuristic chandeliers emphasize her vision of the plaza as a living room for the city.

She said she was inspired by her first visit to the city 12 years ago by the children and adults she saw in the future park area, playing and relaxing under the banyan trees. She had also been impressed by the numbers of young people and adults using the spaces outside the Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall and the National Theater Concert Hall (NTCH) in Taipei to practice taichi and dancing.