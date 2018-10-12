Highlight: When spiders dare to dream

By Diane Baker / Staff reporter

The Dance Forum Taipei (舞蹈空間舞團) has teamed up with the Puppet and Its Double Theater (無獨有偶劇團) to create a whimsical new fairytale for children about a brave girl spider who wants to fly.

The Adventure of Spiders — Fly, Fly, Fly (史派德奇遇記之飛飛飛) is definitely aimed at families and the younger set, running at just over an hour in several early afternoon and morning shows as well as evening performances.

Choreographer Yang Ming-lung (楊銘隆), a longtime Dance Forum Taipei collaborator, worked with Puppet and Its Double Theater director Cheng Chia-yen (鄭嘉音) on the show’s storyline.

In the story, the girl spider is not content with following the rules and leading the usual life of spiders. Not only does she like to dance, she is curious about everything in the world. Most of all, she dreams of soaring like an eagle, even though spiders do not have wings.

Her friends and family are not supportive; they do not understand why she wants to be so different. So she goes into the woods at night looking for advice from all types of birds and other flying creatures, including bats and dragonflies, about how to fly. However, not all their advice is good, and some prove dangerous.

The show features more than 70 puppets and props that will be worn or manipulated by 10 dancers.

The music is by composer-guitarist Blaire Ko (柯智豪), while the set was designed by Lin Shih-lun (林仕倫) and costumes by Kuo Meng-fan (郭孟凡) and Chung Mu-chen (鍾沐真).

■ Today at 1:30pm, tomorrow at 2:30pm and 7:30pm, Sunday at 2:30pm, Sunday at 2:30pm, Friday next week at 2:30pm, Saturday next week at 2:30pm and 7:30pm, Sunday next week at 2:30pm, Oct. 23 and Oct. 26 at 10:30am, Oct. 27 and Oct. 28 at 2:30pm at Taipei City Shuiyuan (Wellspring) Theater (台北市水源劇場), 92 Roosevelt Rd Sec 4, Taipei City (台北市羅斯福路四段92號)

■ Tickets are NT$600 and NT$900, available at the NTCH box offices, Eslite ticket booths, online at www.artsticket.com and convenience store ticket kiosks