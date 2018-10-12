Art exhibition listings

By Sheryl Cheung / Contributing reporter

Reality｜Undercurrent (顯示伏流) is a four-person show curated by Lai Yi-hsin (賴依欣) that pays homage to the revolutionary spirit of Li Poetry Society (笠詩社), a pioneering Taiwanese community of poets founded in the 60’s. While Taiwan was still under martial law, the society advocated artistic freedom and promoted literary endeavors that focused on everyday life and social realities. Their works feature a keen interest in realism and “allegories of the collective destiny of Taiwanese,” writes Lai. Their use of poetry as a form of cultural resistance is reinterpreted through the identities and social situations of the featured artists. Lee Hsu-pin (李旭彬) is a photographer who often explores the connection between image and text. His recent work The Mysterious Vanishing of, includes different narrative scenes that weave a fictional storyline about nation, justice and social environments. Tsai Wan-hsuan (蔡宛璇) is a multimedia artist who works with installation, drawing, video and poetry, and here presents Passing Through a Dim Light Named “Li,” an oral narration that “rediscovers the dynamic energy of verbal communication,” writes curator Lai.

■ TKG+ Projects, B1, 15, Ln 548, Ruiguang Rd, Taipei City (台北市瑞光路548巷15號B1), tel: (02) 2659-0798. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 11am to 7pm

■ Until Nov. 25

Currently on view at Jut Art Museum, The Flying Land (逆旅之域) is a group exhibition that explores themes of migration, housing and temporary dwelling in contemporary societies. The show brings together eight artists from Taiwan, Singapore, the Philippines, Germany and the Netherlands to explore new definitions of belonging, homeland and residence. “As people migrate and disperse, how [are] heterotopias [formed]…in urban environments?” reads the exhibition brochure. Lo Yi-chun (羅懿君) is a Taiwanese artist whose works often deals with climate change, trade relations and social concerns. Lo’s sculptural installation, Voyage to the Homeland, which won the 2015 Kaohsiung Fine Arts prize, consists of five boats made with banana peels that are suspended in mid-air and oriented as if navigating towards a specific direction. The work transports the viewer back to the age of exploration and addresses the history of international trade and global travels. Tatzu Nishi is a Tokyo and Berlin-based artist who is known for creating large installations in public spaces. He transforms open city spaces into domestic areas, such as living rooms and hotel units; and in this process, transforms outdoor monuments and streetlights into decorative parts of his new interiors. Tatzu presents a large installation in a public park that examines the political crises lurking below Taiwan’s everyday life.

■ Jut Art Museum (忠泰美術館) 178, Civic Blvd Sec 3, Taipei City (台北市市民大道三段178號), tel: (02) 8772 6178. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 10am to 6pm

■ Until Jan. 20

Running concurrently with the Taichung World Flora Exposition is an ambitious flora-themed show at the National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts. Flowers of Immense Charm (花之禮讚) is a collaboration between the National Palace Museum, Tokyo Fuji Art Museum, CHIMEI Museum and National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts and explores the many meanings and characteristics that flowers embody in different art and cultural contexts. According to the exhibition preface, the show includes “a medley of artistic styles” from each museum collection, including ceramics, furniture, calligraphy, painting, poems and paintings from China, Japan and Europe. These art pieces demonstrate a wide range of artistic activity since the 11th century until the present. In addition, 20 Taiwanese contemporary artists are also showing alongside the museum collections to represent “a cultural perspective that defines Taiwan’s subjectivity.” Exhibition highlights include Pietra Dura-inlaid Table by Italian Fratelli Becini. The finely crafted early 20th century beech wood table features a black marble surface inlaid with different colored marble and precious stones. “The petals and leaves of the roses appear to be almost real while the sky blue border of the morning glory has imbued this nature scene with greater elegance and refinement,” reads the exhibition brochure.