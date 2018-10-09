Philippine resort city chooses ‘morally correct’ low-carbon path

By Rina Chandran / Thomson Reuters Foundation, PUERTO PRINCESA, Philippines

When Theresa Walgraeve and her husband set up their 15-room resort in Puerto Princesa, a city on the Philippine island of Palawan, they worried about mosquitoes and monsoon damp — and the high cost of electricity.

That’s when the island’s Zero Carbon Resorts program approached them with suggestions on how to save energy and costs — from solar panels and LED lights to rainwater harvesting, refillable bottles and bamboo roofs for extra cooling.

The Walgraeves enrolled in the program, made the changes and achieved significant savings, Theresa Walgraeve said.

“They were not very big adjustments, but we were able to cut our electricity and water use by a fair amount,” she said.

“Many guests are also mindful and appreciate the fact that we are zero carbon. And we are happy that we make a difference to not just Puerto Princesa and Palawan, but also the Earth.”

In 2011, Puerto Princesa became the first Southeast Asian city to earn a “zero carbon” label, meaning it produces no more climate-changing emissions than it can offset, according to an audit by environmental partnership SEED and the Manila Observatory.

In fact, by preserving its forests, using “green building” design and shunning the diesel that once powered generators in homes and hotels, the city is “carbon negative” — meaning it pulls more carbon dioxide from the atmosphere than it emits, according to the audit.

That makes it an outlier in the Philippines.

But it — like other Philippines cities — has motivation to act: the nation is one of those most severely hit by wild weather triggered by climate change, with its coastal cities particularly vulnerable to rising sea levels and deadly storms.

A report by the world’s leading climate scientists, released yesterday, gives a stark warning that such threats will continue to grow unless the world can hold hikes in global temperatures to 1.5 degrees Celsius — just a half degree higher than today.

Around the world, cities are at the frontline of the battle to curb emissions, as urbanization surges. More than two-thirds of the world’s population is forecast to live in cities by 2050, according to the United Nations.

Cities consume also more than two-thirds of the world’s energy and account for about three-quarters of carbon dioxide emissions, according to the UN.

“High-growth Southeast Asian cities are very vulnerable, yet lagging behind in incorporating more renewable energy generation in their plans,” said Rob Roggema, a professor and urban sustainability expert at the University of Technology Sydney.

“Often, it is the lack of political will that is the reason. But it can be done — no matter how big or small the city — with the participation of residents and the private sector,” he said.

A GREEN EPIPHANY

Most cities around the world are already dealing with the effects of climate change, from hotter and more humid summers to deadlier storms and frequent flooding. A growing number are taking action.

Leaders of some of the biggest cities recently vowed to make all buildings carbon neutral by 2050. More than 70 cities have pledged to become zero carbon by mid-century.

Admittedly, Puerto Princesa is a smaller city, with a population of 223,000 people, according to the 2010 census.

But Palawan island, with its white-sand beaches and clear blue waters, is seen as a green leader in the country.