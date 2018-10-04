For 15 years Compass festival rocks Taichung

By John Evans / Contributing Reporter

Dubbed “The Best of Taichung,” the Compass International Food & Music Festival is set to kick off this weekend at UNO Market on Taiwan Boulevard.

“It’s the most visible location we’ve ever had,” said Douglas Habecker, co-publisher of Compass Magazine, which is putting on the free, family-friendly event.

The festival’s new location on Taichung’s busiest thoroughfare is a departure from its previous venue along the Art Museum Parkway. UNO Market is next to Top City Department Store and features restaurants, bars and shops made from more than 30 colorful shipping containers.

Now in its 15th year, the festival acts as a birthday party of sorts for Compass Magazine, a monthly food and cultural guide to the city.

Live music from 20 Taichung-based bands will include Dave Stanley, ShapeMaster, San Jiao Mao, Lauren Leach and the Mark Samson Jazz Trio.

Besides music, the festival will feature more than 50 food, clothing and arts and crafts vendors. International food options will include Turkish ice cream, Italian snacks and Hawaiian-style poke. Local fare will also be available for purchase.

Taiwan Beer will be on tap for the 15,000 people expected to attend the two-day event.

The International Women’s Association of Taichung and animal welfare groups are among the non-profit and charity organizations to be represented.

The festival will take place rain or shine, with rain and shade tents provided. For the latest updates, check the Compass Fest 2018 Facebook event page.