Celebrating migrant voices

By Han Cheung / Staff reporter

Nemencia Armia’s 60-page, handwritten tale stood out from the typed submissions not just because of its format, but because it was sent from Taoyuan Women’s Prison.

Serving a life sentence after being convicted in 2007 of killing her Taiwanese broker, the former Filipino migrant worker’s story was selected for a choice award at the 5th annual Taiwan Literature Awards for Migrants, which held its award ceremony on Sunday at the National Taiwan Museum. In a video shown at the event, she discusses the difficulties of her trial due to language barriers and even maintains her innocence.

“We’re not the judges,” the host says in response to the video. “What’s important to us is that these people have something to say, and our responsibility is to give them a platform so they can express themselves in their native language.”

With 553 submissions in Tagalog, Indonesian, Vietnamese and Thai from migrant workers or immigrants in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, Malaysia and Singapore, a total of eight winners were honored at Sunday’s ceremony — two of them living in Hong Kong and the rest in Taiwan. The winning stories cover a wide range of topics, from LGBTQ issues to human rights abuses to homesickness, but all of them speak to the migrant experience in their host countries.

REPEAT WINNER

Chang Cheng (張正), owner of Southeast Asian-focused Brilliant Time Bookstore (燦爛時光) in New Taipei City, says the origin of the awards can be traced back to the time when he ran Four Way Voice (四方報), a monthly newspaper serving Southeast Asian immigrants that folded in 2011.

After receiving an overwhelming number of literary submissions from the paper’s migrant readers, Chang consolidated the stories into a book, which eventually led to the idea for the awards. Selected stories from each year’s awards are edited into an anthology, which will be released later this year. The stories are only translated into Chinese.

The entries must be written in the migrants’ native languages so they can best express their thoughts, and they are screened by a panel of native-language judges before being translated into Chinese and passed on to a panel of judges from Taiwan, Hong Kong and Singapore. The prize money is generous, with the grand-prize winner receiving NT$100,000, two jury awards of NT$40,000 and the rest NT$20,000.

This year’s top prize goes to Loso Abdi, who also took home the 2016 trophy under the pen name Justto Lasoo, for Nyanian Ombak (Song of Waves), a poignant tale about an Indonesian fisherman working on a Taiwanese boat. While Loso returned to Indonesia two years ago, he says he continues to write about migrant workers in Taiwan as he still has many friends here.

“I still keep in contact with my friends in Taiwan every day; sometimes I feel that I’m still here,” he says, noting that about 50 percent of his inspiration is still about the Taiwan experience.

Returning to Indonesia, he says, has enabled him to work less and write more. A former factory welder, Loso Abdi’s previous work was praised as he stepped outside of his regular circle to research and write about other types of migrant workers, and that it considered both Indonesian and Taiwanese perspectives.

This year’s winning piece, Tentang Cinta (About Love) has the same characteristics. Based on a friend’s true story, it’s a heart-wrenching, first-person account of an Indonesian caregiver who is torn between the love she has for her employer’s child — whom she had looked after for nine years — and her own children back home.