Art exhibition listings

By Sheryl Cheung / Contributing reporter

The Digital Art Center’s newly opened space, Concept Museum of Art, aims to consider a variety of technological propositions that concern our current knowledge systems and the education of the future generation. As its first proposition, the museum presents Archive or Alive (穿越光牆—是檔案化亦或是再現), a solo exhibition by Taiwanese artist Tao Ya-lun (陶亞倫). The curators frame Tao’s work as a case study for a greater critique of museum culture and the norms of art acquisition. How has digital art challenged these modernist systems and how do we perceive new art forms in the context of institutional frameworks? Tao is known for creating videos and installations that explore issues surrounding human existence in relation to today’s information age. He utilizes a range of old and new technologies, including lights and shadows, virtual reality and digital screens, to create interactive works that engage the viewers in an immersive world. For this exhibition, Tao presents a single work, The Light of Historical Ending, which consists of a vast, smoggy room illuminated by laser lights controlled by a computer program. The space is “fluid and elusive” and alludes to a place where “there is no time, beginning or ending,” according to the museum. Pre-register for a visit to the show by visiting the Taiwan Digital Art Center Web site: dac.tw

■ Taiwan Digital Art Center (台灣數位藝術中心), B1, 431-1, Zhongshan N Rd, Taipei City (台北市中山北路六段431-1號B1), tel: (02) 7709-9091. Open Mondays to Fridays from 10:30am to 6pm.

■ Until Oct. 31

The 2018 Taiwan Biennial opens this weekend at the National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts. Curated by Gong Jow-jiun (龔卓軍) and Chou Yu-ling (周郁齡), the show examines the organic sprouting of art developments in Taiwan. Through a program of visual arts, cinema, theater, seminars and workshops, the biennial encourages a critical reflection on “the organizational structure of artistic communities, the non-linear generation of artistic events and the constellation of alternative histories.” The Taiwan Biennial, since its inception in 2008, has been a cultural platform that continually seeks to address the definition of “Taiwanese Contemporary Art.” By offering alternative ways of perceiving Taiwan’s identity, Wild Rhizome seeks to “‘liberate Taiwanese contemporary art,’ a term difficult to accurately define.” The show includes 32 local and foreign artists and art groups that present individual projects as well as site-specific collaborative work. Overall, the presentation covers the natural history of Taiwan, the traumatic memories of the indigenous people, theater publications, music and folk art that emerged before and after the lifting of the martial law.

■ National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts (國立台灣美術館), 2, Wuquan W Rd Sec 1, Taichung City (台中市五權西路一段2號), tel: (04) 2373-3552. Open Tuesdays to Fridays from 9am to 5pm, Saturdays and Sundays from 9am to 6pm.

■ Until Feb. 10

Yuko Mohri (毛利悠子) is an award-winning Japanese multimedia artist who creates kinetic installations that are made with everyday objects and mechanical components. Her work often utilizes invisible forces — magnets, gravity, light and warmth. Through elaborate arrangement of objects in a space, “she stages a charismatic scene and explores the possibility of establishing new relations between the natural and the artificial,” according to a press release from Project Fulfill Art Space. The art gallery is presently showing Mohri’s solo exhibition, Same As It Ever Was, which includes new developments from her ongoing projects More More and Everything Flows. In this show, Mohri incorporates into her work found objects that she collected during her stay in Taipei, including water buckets, plastic hoses, a kettle, swimming fins, glass flask and a water pump. These objects are configured into a suspended installation, through which water freely flows in a continuous cycle. This theme of leakage is central to her project, More More, which was first inspired by common leakages in the Tokyo subway systems. “While leaks in ordinary architecture can be remedied by patching a wall or a roof, underground spaces ... have no ‘exterior,’ thus the groundwater seeping in from all directions can never be stopped,” writes the gallery.