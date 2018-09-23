Taiwan in Time:　The admiral’s secret plan

By Han Cheung / Staff reporter

Sept. 24 to Sept. 30

Qing Dynasty admiral Shih Lang (施琅) is not only known for destroying the Tainan-based Kingdom of Tungning (東寧) in 1683, he is also remembered as the man who, despite fierce opposition, convinced China’s Kangxi Emperor to incorporate Taiwan into the empire. However, some sources show that he was secretly plotting a different fate for the island.

In the time between the decisive Battle of Penghu in July 1683 to the formal annexation of Taiwan in April 1684, Shih repeatedly brought up the issue of Taiwan. The first mention came with his victory report, stating that he wouldn’t dare decide on his own the island’s fate, and urged the emperor to either make a decision or send his officials to Fujian Province, where Shih was based.

The emperor and his top officials did not respond to Shih’s inquiries, preferring to wait until the king of Tungning, Cheng Ke-shuang (鄭克塽), formally surrendered and arrived in Beijing. While Shih argued that Taiwan had “endless stretches of fertile land... where Chinese intermixed with local savages,” most officials did not think much of Taiwan, calling it a “speck of dirt on the outer seas with naked, tattooed savages not worthy of spending our resources on,” among other disparaging remarks. Some proposed only sending troops to Penghu.

According to Chou Hsueh-yu (周雪玉) in the book, The Merits and Demerits of Shih Lang’s Invasion of Taiwan (施琅攻台的功與過), the officials who opposed Shih’s proposals because they were unfamiliar with Taiwan, worried about the cost of keeping a distant land under control and lacked understanding of maritime defenses.

Shih insisted, citing Taiwan’s strategic location and abundant natural resources, adding that foreign powers, including the Dutch who had colonized part of the island, might cause trouble for the Qing.

THE GRAND SCHEME

A few historians speculate that there was talk about possibly handing Taiwan to the Dutch East India Company (VOC) in Batavia, which corresponds with present-day Central Jakarta in Indonesia. The Dutch were expelled by Cheng Ke-shuang’s grandfather, Cheng Cheng-kung (鄭成功, or Koxinga), in 1662.

Chou writes in her book that it was rival official Lee Kuang-ti (李光地) who proposed allowing the Dutch to return to Taiwan in exchange for yearly tribute.

However, Cheng Wei-chung (鄭維中) argues in his study, Admiral Shih Lang’s Secret Proposal to Return Taiwan to the VOC, that Shih was the one who plotted returning Taiwan to the Dutch.

In any event, upon the defeat of Tungning king Cheng Ke-shuang, officials in Guangdong and Fujian expected the Qing court to reverse its closure of the southeastern coast, and they started making moves to secure maritime trade rights. Some Fujianese officials had begun to entice Dutch merchants to return to the area, casually mentioning that the emperor “might even give up Taiwan,” writes Cheng Wei-chung.

On the same day that Qing officials met with the Dutch, Shih Lang delivered his report to the emperor, urging him to annex Taiwan. Meanwhile, to protect his financial interests in Fujian, he told Guangdong officials not to trade with the Europeans.

Shih’s next step was to persuade the British East India Company (EIC) and the Dutch to open offices in Fujian — a strategy that would require the emperor’s permission. Shih’s plan required some deft psychology that would convince the emperor that the British residents in Taiwan were prisoners instead of merchants, and that the EIC was grateful to the Qing for freeing them.