Highlight: Making music out of technology

By Diane Baker / Staff reporter

The National Theater Concert Hall’s (NTCH) Innovation Series Music this year is a three-part program focusing on the integration of music and technology, and inspired by the idea of “from human to machine.”

The first two shows — The Battle of XYZ and A Playground of Parameters — will be performed tomorrow afternoon and Sunday respectively, while the third, Concert of Machines, will be performed five times over the following weekend.

However, the only tickets left are for tomorrow’s performance, the “human” element, which will feature three European soloists, men trained both musically and academically to explore the expanding boundaries of contemporary music.

They are Italian flautist Matteo Cesari, French trumpeter Clement Saunier and Belgian percussionist Tom de Cock.

Cesari has become one of the most popular flautists in Europe and is developing a reputation as an interpreter of modern composers, while Saunier, in addition to performing and teaching, is artistic director of the Surgeres Brass Festival.

De Cock is a soloist at the Brussels Philharmonic orchestra and member of Ictus, a Brussels-based contemporary music ensemble, and has brought his combination of automobile shock absorbers and glass cylinders to play on.

If The Battle of XYZ sounds more like something out of mixed martial arts, that is partially the idea: it is billed as an “extreme sports music competition” that will showcase their virtuosity as they interpret both European classics and new Taiwanese works.

■ Saturday at 2:30pm at the Recital Hall (國家音樂廳), 21-1, Zhongshan S Rd, Taipei City (台北市中山南路21之1號)

■ Tickets are NT$600, available at National Theater Concert Hall box offices, online at www.artsticket.com.tw and convenience store ticket kiosks.