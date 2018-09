And the winners are ... The list of winners at the annual Primetime Emmy Awards, announced Monday by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences AP, LOS ANGELES Drama Series: Game of Thrones Comedy Series: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Actor, Drama Series: Matthew Rhys, The Americans Actress, Drama Series: Claire Foy, The Crown Supporting Actor, Drama Series: Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones Supporting Actress, Drama Series: Thandie Newton, Westworld Writing, Drama Series: Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg, The Americans Directing, Drama Series: Stephen Daldry, The Crown Actor, Comedy Series: Bill Hader, Barry Actress, Comedy Series: Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Supporting Actor, Comedy Series: Henry Winkler, Barry Supporting Actress, Comedy Series: Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Writing, Comedy Series: Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Directing Comedy Series: Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Limited Series: The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story Actor, Limited Series or Movie: Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story Actress, Limited Series or Movie: Regina King, Seven Seconds Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie: Jeff Daniels, Godless Supporting Actress, Limited Series or Movie: Merritt Wever, Godless Writing, Limited Series: William Bridges and Charlie Brooker, USS Callister (Black Mirror) Directing, Limited Series: Ryan Murphy, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story Writing, Variety Special: John Mulaney, John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous at Radio City Directing, Variety Special: Glenn Weiss, The Oscars Variety Sketch Series: Saturday Night Live Variety Talk Series: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver Reality-Competition Program: RuPaul’s Drag Race

