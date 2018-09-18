Myers-Briggs personality tests: what kind of person are you?

By Tim Lewis / The Guardian

Merve Emre was 22 when she found out she was an ENTJ, though she was yet to understand what an impact it would have on her life.

Emre had recently graduated from Harvard University and was working as an associate consultant at Bain & Company, one of the “big three” management consultants. Two weeks in, she and the rest of her intake went to a luxurious off-site facility. Here a career counselor told them to work through an “instrument” — decidedly not a “test” — called the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator. The MBTI is the world’s dominant personality questionnaire: more than 50 million people around the globe are estimated to have taken it. It has been administered since the 1940s (though its origins date to 1917) and now consists of 93 questions to which you answer A or B. At the end, you are assigned one of 16 different types. Many consider this “score” to be meaningless, no more scientifically valid than your star sign. But others — including companies such as Bain, the BBC and many universities — clearly do not.

The indicator found Emre to be more extrovert (E) than introvert (I), inclined to use intuition (N) over sensing (S), thinking (T) more than feeling (F) and prone to judging (J) rather than perceiving (P). Hence ENTJ. The counselor gave those letters some context for Emre and she recalls finding the questionnaire both rewarding and revealing.

“I remember being utterly fascinated by it,” she says. “I’d never before encountered what seemed to me then like a relatively rigorous language for thinking about why I was the way that I was. And for feeling really proud about the way that I was.”

TOOL FOR SELF-DISCOVERY

No one type is better than another. The creators of the MBTI — two American women, Katharine Cook Briggs and her daughter, Isabel Briggs Myers — imagined it as primarily a tool for self-discovery. But that doesn’t mean all types are equal. ENTJs, the classification Emre scored, have gained notoriety as the “CEO type.” Donald Trump is said to be one, as is everyone from Hitler to Margaret Thatcher, Bill Gates to George Clooney. The MBTI defines them as: “Frank, decisive, assume leadership readily. Quickly see illogical and inefficient procedures and policies, develop and implement comprehensive systems to solve organizational problems.”

“I was completely seduced by it,” says Emre. “This was in part because I was working at a large, prestigious corporation and I was being told that my personality made me very suitable for becoming a leader in this corporate behemoth.” She laughs. “At 22 there was something attractive about that.”

So, did Emre rise as fast and smoothly at Bain & Company as her Myers-Briggs type might have projected then? “Oh no, I was a terrible consultant,” she replies. “I was really bad at my job! Nine months after I took the indicator, I decided I wanted to go to graduate school and I got a PhD in literature. Yeah, it’s really funny to think that it made me better qualified to do anything. What did I know about business at all? I spent all of college reading novels.”

That was a decade ago. Today, Emre is a 33-year-old associate professor of English at the University of Oxford. She has swapped the corporate world for a cosy, book-lined office just off the main quadrangle of Worcester College. She has given up unlimited bagels and barista coffee for Nicholas Hawksmoor-designed buildings and award-winning gardens that have their own blog. This afternoon, as the sun shines and windfall pears dot the orchard floor, it doesn’t seem like a terrible trade.