Art exhibition listings

By Sheryl Cheung / Contributing reporter

Each year since 2016, Galerie Nichido Taipei organizes a guest-curated group show that combines modern and contemporary art. This initiatives hopes to deepen the dialogue between different generations of art, writes the gallery in a press release. This year’s edition, curated by Wu Dar-kuen (吳達坤), is entitled Black Ships, Civilization, Remarks, and ______s’ Footprints: From Japanese Modern to East Asian Contemporary Art (黑船、文明，芻言和 _____ 的足跡：從近代日本到東亞當代藝術). According to the curatorial statement, the elaborate show title includes many keywords of modern East Asia that set the stage for a presentation of “multiple trajectories… cultural differences and ideas of the East Asian multitude in Korea, Taiwan and Japan. Chang Li-ren (張立人) is a multimedia artist who creates video installations, conceptual project and animated films. His work is related to Jean Baudrillard’s philosophy, which discusses the collapse of reality and the imagination in an era of simulation. The late Hitone Noma was known for his luscious paintings of color and rhythm that often depict forest and ocean scenes. Korean artist and weaver Kim Soo-nim works in a variety of mediums — installation, sculpture, video, photography, performance and drawing — that draw from the histories of the many communities that she dwells in for a period of time.

■ Galerie Nichido Taipei (台北日動畫廊), 3F-2, 57 Dunhua S Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市敦化南路一段57號3樓之2), tel: (02) 2579-8795. Open Tuesdays to Saturdays from 11am to 7pm

■ Until Nov. 17

Paul Beumer is a Dutch-born artist who creates minimal, abstract paintings that the artist himself describes as “humble and simple in its forms.” At the core of his practice lies a fundamental question of “how to make a good painting?” which he continually reflects upon throughout his painting process. “One visual discovery flows into the other and constantly determines and changes the process,” writes the artist. His current show at Venue features recent works that are stained and dyed with red wine, soy sauce, tea and ink. The title, ‘He wanted kisses, but all he got was analytical anecdotes and philosophic epigrams.’ (他欲索吻，卻換來了人生故事和大道理。), is a quote taken from an early 20th century novel Point Counter Point by English writer Aldoux Huxley; it refers to “ideas and expectations hiding in a painting and how these exchanges tell the story of the works,” says the artist. Beumer’s works draw inspiration from Daoist mysticism, classical Chinese landscape painting and theories about Western abstract painting.

■ Venue (濕地), 10, Linsen N Rd, Taipei City (台北市林森北路107巷10號), tel: (02) 2542-9692. Open Daily from 11am-9pm

■ Until Sept. 24

Currently on view at BlueRider Art’s Renai branch (藍騎士藝術空間仁愛館) is Munich-born artist Caro Jost’s solo exhibition, A Road to red, yellow and blue (追溯紅黃藍之路). “My work is about Time, Movement, Ephemerality and the unwinnable try to keep the moment for the eternity,” writes the artist on her Web site. She uses photography, drawing and cartographic recordings not for the sake of documentation, but rather for a process of abstraction that enables a dialogue between oneself and history. The works reflect on and reinterpret the archives of iconic Abstract Expressionist artists, such as Hans Hoffman, Jackson Pollock and Mark Rothko. Jost references memorabilia from different points in their careers, such as notebook sketches, invoices and receipts and translates these artifacts into wall-hung, multimedia objects that emphasize on the sourced materiality. Invoice painting B.N. February 8, 1956 is an epoxy print on an irregular-shaped canvas that monumentalizes ephemeral objects, such as a receipt addressed to the American artist Barnett Newman. Notes W.K. 1909 blue is another irregular wall piece of epoxy, resin, acrylic and digital silkscreen drawn from Russian painter Wassily Kadinsky’s archives.