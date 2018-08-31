Highlight: A search for a place to call home

By Diane Baker / Staff reporter

Germany-based Taiwanese choreographer Lai Tsui-shuang (賴翠霜) founded her company, Lais Creative Dance Theater (賴翠霜舞創劇場), in 2011 to serve as a platform for productions both in Taiwan and in Germany, averaging a new show about once a year.

As a graduate of the Folkwang University of the Arts in Essen, Lai’s works have been heavily influenced by the German tradition of tanztheater.

Her last few shows have revolved around issues of memory and loss, such as 2016’s Sounds, Body, Memories (發聲) or 2015’s collaboration with Michael Hess, Blackout (記憶出軌).

Midway (中途旅者), which opens tonight at the Songshan Cultural and Creative Park’s LAB space in Taipei, is the first of a two-part series focused on the idea of “home” as a place of residence — not necessarily one’s birthplace or hometown, but as the place where the heart feels comfortable.

Part two of the series will be produced next year.

As a long-term expatriate, it is no surprise that Lai should create a work about moving from one place to another as part of the cycle of life and of individuals’ search for stability; about end points, starting points and departures.

For the first time, Lai decided to have her dancers in Midway share the stage with three musicians: cellist Jo Luo (羅翡翠), ruan (阮) player Huang Chao-chun (黃昭郡) and accordionist Fang Jie-yu (方玠瑜).

After this weekend’s four shows, the company will perform Midway in Banciao’s 435 Art Zone on Sept. 15.

■ Tonight and tomorrow at 7:30pm, tomorrow and Sunday at 2:30pm at the Songshan Cultural and Creative Park East Building 2F (松山文創園區 東向製菸工廠2樓), 133, Guangfu S Rd, Taipei City (台北市光復南路133號)

■ Tickets are NT$700 and NT$3,000 (special sponsor), available at NTCH box offices and Eslite ticketing desks, online at www.artsticket.com.tw, at convenience store ticketing kiosks and at the door

■ Sept. 15 at 2:30pm and 7:30pm at 435 Art Zone (435藝文特區), 435 Zhongzheng Rd, Banciao District, New Taipei City (新北市文特區中正路435號)板橋435). Tickets are NT$500 and NT$3,000, available as above