Art exhibition listings

By Sheryl Cheung / Contributing reporter

Liang Gallery presents Entering Sekaikei — Bokurano (進入世界系：地球防衛少年), a solo exhibition by Chen I-chun (陳依純). Chen works between video, experimental animation, interactive art and painting. Her practice mainly focuses on social issues and stories that take place in industrial or marginalized areas. The Japanese term sekai-kei in the exhibition title literally means world-type and refers to a form of animation, cartoon, game or light novel that deals with human relationships in a world of crisis. Such stories have no affiliation to a specific nationality or society. The exhibition features a selection of screen-based works, paintings, video and sound that speak to a collective story of inner hardships. For this show, Chen interviewed a number of people about their thoughts on war. Each participant answered the question, “Hey, Siri, what is war?” In this work, many young people speak about emotional suffering and the daily struggles that they face. “These [shared] hardships blur the boundaries between country and society, thus we can see a bigger world,” writes the gallery in a release. Weaving together an emotional fabric, the show draws connections between people as they work independently towards a life of perseverance.

■ Liang Gallery (尊彩藝術中心), 366, Ruiguang Rd, Taipei City (台北市瑞光路366號), tel: (02) 2797-1100. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 11am to 6pm

■ Tomorrow to Sept 30

Catch the last weekend of Morning Anxiety’s (日安焦慮) exhibition A Field Guide to the Unknown (異星圖鑑) at Wildflower Bookstore. The show is a spectacular feast of mark-making and sci-fi motifs blown up to life-size scale. Visitors enter a narrow entrance of the gallery to find a generous display of paper boulders, reliefs, over 100 original drawings and a series of 3D works inspired by the artist’s newest comic book, Road to Nowhere. The gallery describes the scene: “Gigantic rocks block the road ahead, dim light pierce through layers of mountains and cracks in rocks. Dive into the light, you discover a world of fantasies [that is] yet somehow familiar. Is what you see really what you see? Or is it still a set built of another dream?” The themes of alternative realities, fantastical adventures and exploration of the unknown make the show “an antidote of reality lost in the unknown world where there are no boundaries between virtual and real.” Morning Anxiety is the pen name of artist Ding Pao-yen (丁柏晏) under which Ding publishes independent comic zines. He is deeply influenced by subculture, comic books and printed mediums.

■ Wildflower Bookstore (荒花書店), 7, Ln 69, Chengde Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市承德路一段 69 巷7號). Open Fridays to Mondays from 2pm to 10pm

■ Through Sunday

No Sooncheon is a South Korean multidisciplinary artist with a background in sculpture. After presenting his work at Young Art Taipei last year, No returns this year to Taiwan with a solo exhibition Between Lines (線與之間) organized by Donna Art & Consulting. The show features a selection of paintings, sculptures and installations centered on the artist’s ongoing exploration of the human figure. In No’s work, the body is often treated as an abstract silhouette, or contours personified with minimal, yet expressive face features. Even his sculptures maintain a sense of flatness, which the artist describes as a purposeful “deviat[ion] from the sense of mass and weight” that draws attention to sculpture as a medium that treats both two-dimensional surfaces and three-dimensional spaces. In his writings, No speaks about his interest in creating different relationships between space, form and line. He often experiments with scale as a factor that directly affects the viewer’s way of seeing. “The size of the work expands the viewer’s range of appreciation. This fact not only allows one to perceive the physical space that the work takes, but also the mental space as a piece of work by giving the viewer a space direction,” writes the artist.