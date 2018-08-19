Taiwan in Time: A dark day for Taiwanese diplomacy

By Han Cheung / Staff reporter

Aug. 20 to Aug. 26

On Aug. 24, 1962, Indonesia refused to allow Taiwan and Israel to participate in the Asian Games in Jakarta. And exactly 30 years later, Taiwan severed relations with its long-time close ally, South Korea.

Both events happened because of China, not unlike today’s situation where Taiwan continues to lose allies and faces challenges in international competitions such as being stripped of the right to host the East Asian Youth Games.

The way things happened and the consequences, however, differ from that of today — the International Olympic Committee (IOC) suspended Indonesia’s membership indefinitely for the move and the South Korea incident sparked huge anti-Korean outrage in Taiwan with flags burned, direct flights canceled and other forms of protest.

BARRED FROM COMPETITION

Friederike Trotier writes in The Legacy of the Games of the New Emerging Forces and Indonesia’s Relationship with the International Olympic Committee that the Asian Games Federation (AGF) kept a low profile with regard to the “two Chinas” issue after the Chinese Civil War, and since the Taiwan-based Republic of China was an AGF member, it participated in the 1954 and 1958 Asian Games while the People’s Republic of China stayed home.

Not nearly as powerful as it is today, China could only boycott the 1956 Summer Olympics when Taiwan was also invited. The Chinese Olympic Committee exchanged heated letters with IOC chair Avery Brundage, who was American, including the following passage: “As for your remark that there is a separate government in Taiwan … you must not forget how this situation is brought about … that these traitors are able to survive in Taiwan today is due to the political, economic and military aid brought directly by the US government and the open interference in the internal affairs of our country…”

But Indonesia had different ideas. Its president Sukarno had strong views against imperialism, colonialism and capitalism, and sought to become the leader of emerging nations that had been oppressed by the above forces. The country was close to China, who participated in the 1955 Bandung Conference, a meeting held in Indonesia by mostly newly-independent Asian and African states.

Trotier writes that the Asian Games were not only meant to support Sukarno’s ideology and nation-building policy, it also “became a political message of anti-Western sentiments.”

Victor Cha, an American academic and former national policy advisor under US president George W Bush, writes that “Sukarno quietly promised Beijing that Taiwan would not be there.” Israel was also excluded because of Indonesia’s ties with its enemies.

Of course, Indonesia couldn’t do this openly. Even though Taiwan received an invitation in February 1962, its delegation never received their visas. When Taiwan’s Asia Games director Hao Keng-sheng (郝更生) flew to Indonesia in August without a visa to figure out what was going on, he was denied entry. When Indonesia officially announced Taiwan’s exclusion on Aug. 24, it blamed the decision on Hao for trying to illegally enter the country — though it was clear that it was due to “communist bandit meddling.”

The games went on as usual, and although Indonesia was suspended from the IOC, it was reinstated in April 1964 by apologizing and agreeing to abide by IOC rules.