Art exhibition listings

By Sheryl Cheung / Contributing reporter

Eslite Gallery is currently showing Metamorphoses Lecture Proposal (變形記演講計畫), a solo exhibition eight years in the making by Taiwanese artist Kuo Wen-shyang (郭文祥). Beginning in the 80’s, Kuo spent many years in Barcelona and France, where he studied a variety of mediums, including drawing, film and printmaking. His present show features a series of prints divided into five chapter: melancholy, harmony, existence, freedom and emptiness. Through these stages, the artist interprets the idea of metamorphosis through several classic French literary masterpieces including those of Arthur Rimbaud, Albert Camus, Honore de Balzac, Charles Baudelaire and Czech-born German novelist Franz Kafka. “In a world of metamorphoses, things are at once real and dreamlike, while individuals undergo various states of mind as they transform physically and perhaps psychologically,” writes the gallery in a statement. Kuo’s prints are accompanied by fragmented excerpts that Kuo selected from fellow artist Luo Pin-che (羅品?)’s poetry book. “A poetry book is the cemetery of words, and the artist is the tomb raider,” writes the gallery. Through Kuo’s act of deconstruction, “the riddled, fragmented phrases… call for the history and the goodness of the past.”

■ Eslite Gallery (誠品畫廊), 5F, 11 Songgao Rd, Taipei City (台北市松高路11號5樓), tel: (02) 8789-3388. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 11am to 7pm

■ Until Aug. 26

Lee Tzu-hsun (李子勳) is a Beijing-based Taiwanese artist who works between a number of art disciplines, including painting, sculpture, architecture, stage design and performance art. The multiplicity of his practice allows him room to explore a combined potential of expressivity and new possibilities. “I don’t believe that there is a clearly defined world; hence I have always been fascinated by the un-definable,” says the artist. The title of the show, The Alien Galaxy (異星系), suggests a search for an unfamiliar, parallel world and an interest in ideas of cosmic order. “My art has always been about the researching, analyzing, hypothesizing and reassembling of this, like being in an open process of growth, forever and endlessly shaping a new world,” Lee says. The exhibition features a selection of works from different stages of his career, including Sequential Aircraft, a new series of wall-hung, metallic sculptures that are meant to resemble industrially produced flying machines. According to the museum, these forms are biomimetic creations that “are interposed between life form and non-life form.” Mystery of the Glass Beads is a kinetic installation that takes on the theme of universal order with 1,500 marbles that gradually shift position pushed by the movement of three highly stylized mechanical objects.

■ Taipei Fine Arts Museum (台北市立美術館 TFAM), 181, Zhongshan N Rd Sec 3, Taipei (台北市中山北路三段181號), tel: (02) 2595-7656. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 9:30am to 5:30pm and until 8:30pm on Saturdays

■ Until Oct. 14

10th anniversary, Banana tree, Memorial, Sulfur, Storytelling, Arrangement, Perfect, Hyper trace, Third (十年、椰子、芭蕉樹、紀念、硫磺、說故事、安排、美好、幻聲跡、第三) is the third iteration in a series of exhibitions that celebrates the 10th year anniversary of Project Fulfill Art Space. The presentation of the show is designed to develop over the course of five weeks, with a new work added every week. The exhibition will finally culminate in a group exhibition of five Taiwanese artists that work in painting, sculpture, story-telling, conceptual and sound art. According to the gallery, the time-based exhibition format is inspired by the art of flower arranging, which involves a process of sorting, trimming, adjusting and stylizing. It is in this context that the works by Chou Yu-cheng (周育正), Hsieh Mu-chi (謝牧岐), Syu Jia-jhen (許家禎), Yang Chi-chuan (楊季涓), Wang Fu-jui (王福瑞) will be curated into an integral display that collectively speaks to the idea of the past. Chou’s Flowers for Opening is a display of congratulatory flowers delivered to the exhibition site by art institutions; the project reflects upon the institutional networks and relationships within the art world.