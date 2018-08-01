Confronting echoes of the Cultural Revolution

By Philip Tsien / Contributing reporter

For Xu Youyu (徐友漁), the Cultural Revolution is a page in China’s history the country has yet to turn. Xu, a professor of philosophy, political dissident and signatory of Charter 08, a manifesto that calls for political reform in China, worries that nostalgia has warped people’s historical memory of those tumultuous years.

“Many Chinese misunderstand the Cultural Revolution as a glorious time of freedom of speech and association,” Xu says.

This revisionist account, he adds, papers over the tragic and violent effects wrought by this decade-long period of upheaval, and obscures a crucial lesson: “to pin a country’s hopes on a strongman will result in unprecedented disaster.”

Xu is disheartened by the “re-emergence of a Cultural Revolution mindset” in China. He says that Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) attempts to become “the second Mao Zedong (毛澤東)” will only spell trouble.

Though some in Taiwan may question democracy and envy Xi, the country must reaffirm its commitment to freedom and its democratic way of life, Xu says. Against the resurgence of authoritarianism and the rise of illiberal political culture, Xu hopes the country will prove a bulwark of liberal values.

CULTURAL REVOLUTION REDUX

Xu is wary of China’s reversion to Mao-style politics. He hears echoes of the Cultural Revolution in today’s political climate, and fears the consequences.

Xi’s arbitrary anti-corruption campaign mirrors Mao’s peremptory Cultural Revolution-era purges. Xu warns that just as Mao’s purges led to chaos and injustice, so too does Xi’s crackdown undermine the rule of law.

For Xu, this is but one example of Xi’s many efforts to emulate “Mao’s excesses,” such as crafting a cult of personality and centralizing power, to the detriment of the Chinese people. He says that under Xi, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has run roughshod over civil society, tightening its grip over political, social and cultural life.

“Officials worship at the altar of Xi, but they have done little to help the people,” Xu says. Instead, Xi and the CCP have moved decisively toward authoritarian governance, as evidenced by their decision to abolish constitutional limits on presidential terms.

Xu, however, remains cautiously optimistic. “Though the current situation is bleak, civil society will continue to grow and develop, however slowly. It is just a matter of time,” he says. “Once born, a baby cannot re-enter the womb.”

HOPE ACROSS THE STRAIT

Xu sees Taiwan as an encouraging and necessary counterpoint to Xi’s unabashed authoritarian posture. He says that since emerging as one of Asia’s most vibrant democracies, the country has been a testament to the enduring strength and appeal of liberal values.

Xu says that while “Taiwanese democracy is not perfect,” its problems pale in comparison to those found in China. A free and dynamic press, diverse civil society, an independent judiciary: for Xu, these institutions, and the ideals they represent, form what he hopes will be Taiwan’s enduring legacy.

He cautions Taiwanese, however, against taking their society for granted. The allure of “efficient and powerful government” under one-party or strongman rule is great, but must be resisted, Xu says. To those who cast doubt on the merits of Taiwan’s democracy, Xu’s suggestion is simple: “They can spend some time in China and see what they prefer. I think the choice will be clear.”