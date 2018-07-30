Recovery of US troops’ remains in N Korea complicated by cash, politics

By Joyce Lee / Reuters, SEOUL

When North Korean leader Kim Jong-un agreed in June to help return the remains of American troops killed in the 1950-53 Korean War, it was seen as one of the more attainable goals to come out of his summit with US President Donald Trump.

American officials expect North Korea to hand over around 50 sets of remains in coming days or weeks, but the drawn-out process of negotiations to get to this point highlights the complications involved in the issue.

At the heart of the difficulty, former officials involved in previous recovery missions say, are likely demands from North Korea for cash compensation, as well as the unsolved tensions over North’s nuclear weapons and ballistic missile arsenal.

More than 7,700 US troops who fought in the Korean War remain unaccounted for, with about 5,300 of those lost in what is now North Korea, according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA), the US military agency tasked with tracking down prisoners of war and troops missing in action.

The Korean War ended in a truce, not a peace treaty, leaving the US and North Korea still technically at war.

Soon after the summit last month, Trump announced North Korea had returned the remains of 200 soldiers that had already been found, but this has yet to take place and negotiations over the actual handing over of the remains have dragged on.

Trump told an audience of veterans on Tuesday that he hoped “fallen warriors” would begin to come home “very soon.”

Bill Richardson, a former US diplomat with experience negotiating with North Korea, including during the recovery of the remains of seven Americans in 2007, said Pyongyang was using the issue as “a bargaining chip.”

“They’re stalling,” he told Reuters. “I think in the end the North Koreans will turn over the majority of the remains that they have — but it will have a price. Not just a financial price.”

REMAINS RETURNED

Between the 1990s and 2005, more than 400 caskets of remains found in North Korea were returned to the US, and the bodies of some 330 Americans were accounted for, according to the DPAA.

Decades-old remains that North Korea has handed over in the past have not always been identifiable as US troops.

The US and North Korea worked together on so-called joint field activities (JFAs) to recover remains from 1996-2005, until Washington halted operations, expressing concerns about the safety of its personnel.

A Congressional Research Service (CRS) report said the US paid US$28 million to North Korea for assistance in the effort.

“To the best of my knowledge, it was never based on a per body calculation. Payments were made in support of each field mission — each joint recovery operation,” said Frank Jannuzi, a former Democratic Senate Foreign Relations Committee staffer focusing on East Asian and Pacific affairs. Payments were to compensate North Korea for direct expenses incurred such as fuel costs, disruption of agricultural planting or equipment costs, he said.

In 2011, President Barack Obama’s administration agreed with Pyongyang to restart recovery missions, offering to pay US$5,669,160 in “compensation” for services provided by North Korea.

Those planned missions never happened, however, as Washington called off the deal after North Korea tested a rocket in early 2012, said Paul Cole, author of POW/MIA Accounting.