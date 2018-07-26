Trapped in a life of endless lines

By Diane Baker / Staff reporter

Kaohsiung-based Solar Site Dance Company (索拉舞蹈空間) returns to the National Experimental Theater in Taipei this weekend for the premiere of the latest work by founder Pan Ta-chien (潘大謙), Straight Line Maze (直線迷宮).

The Hong Kong-born Pan, an artist-turned choreographer, has focused his dance works on how people perceive their relationship to the world when information technology has such a major impact on cultures and commodities.

He is interested in how people cope with the problems of everyday life as well as contemporary social issues.

His sixth creation for the troupe, Straight Line Maze tells the story of a traveler on a voyage of self-discovery who gets lost, who loses the truth in the vast expanse of space.

Pan uses straight lines as a metaphor for a maze, noting that people in a labyrinth move forward or backward along an invisible axis. Where some people might see a straight line as a clear indicator of direction, Pan uses it in a more sinister way: A straight line where there is no turning back, no standing still, no entrance, no exit, no corners to hide in.

The dancers are trapped in forward movements on the endless linear paths as they search for a way out — out of whatever personal troubles or conflicts they are facing, out of their lives, almost like the topsy-turvy works of Dutch artist M.C. Escher whose surrealistic stairs and paths usually lead nowhere.

“Human only lives once. No matter how we manage our life, it only presented once and none can rewrite it. Efforts go in vain. Eventually, our mind pursuing turns out empty,” the company says in its program notes.

Straight Line Maze is not about the twists and turns of an adventure story, but is a tale about the importance of beliefs and values in modern society, a subject that Pan has returned to time and time again.

Performance notes WHAT: Straight Line Maze WHEN: Saturday and Sunday at 2:30pm and 7:30pm WHERE: National Experimental Theater (國家實驗劇場), 21-1 Zhongshan S Rd, Taipei City (台北市中山南路21-1號) ADMISSION: Tickets are NT$500, available at NTCH box offices, online at www.artsticket.com and convenience store ticket kiosks ADDITIONAL PERFORMANCE: Oct. 14 at 2:30pm at the Kaohsiung Main Public Library, B1 small theater (高雄市立圖書館總館, B1小劇場), 61 Singuang Rd, Kaohsiung City (高雄市新光路61號). Tickets are NT$500, available as above



Freelance dancer/choreographer Wang Kuo-chuan (王國權), who performed with the company in Pan’s 2015’s Drifting Sand (低吹沙), is in the cast of Straight Line Maze, along with Chen Po-yi (陳柏儀), Huang Yu-ting (黃于庭), Cheng Shao-li (曾少彤) and Lin Yi-de (林怡德).

The troupe will give four performances while in Taipei, two on Saturday and two on Sunday, and will perform the show again in Kaohsiung in October.