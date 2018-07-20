Autistic artists at Songshan

By Vanessa Tsao / Contributing reporter

A Blank Piece of Drawing Paper (一張空白圖畫紙 就擁有全世界) presents the work of five autistic artists.

The exhibition is a collaboration between Songshan Cultural and Creative Park (松山文創園區), where it is held, and Taiwan Curio (多寶藝術學堂), a school that enables autistic students to pursue art. Artworks featured include a rendition of the Mona Lisa, 3D art, paintings and poetry.

Since the autistic students often have difficulty turning their ideas into art, the organizers invited professional animators and videographers to work with them. Their animated works are showcased side by side with a 17-minute video of the artists’ journeys of creating their pieces.

■ Songshan Cultural and Creative Park exhibit space A. 133 Guangfu S Rd, Taipei City (台北市光復南路133號).

■ Open daily from 10am to 6pm, closed from 12pm to 1pm. Admission is free. Until July 29