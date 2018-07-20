Highlight: Dog adoption workshop at Ooh Cha Cha

By George Lee / Contributing reporter

Ooh Cha Cha, a popular plant-based cafe, and the PACK Sanctuary (社團法人臺灣巴克動物懷善救援協會) will on Sunday co-host an event promoting shelter dog adoption. People For Animal Care and Kindness (PACK) is a key contributor of animal welfare awareness based in northern Taiwan, notable for their care of over 400 sheltered dogs. Ooh Cha Cha doesn’t shy away either; it promotes environmental awareness through the quality of its vegan food.

The venue, Ooh Cha Cha’s restaurant located close to the Technology Building MRT Station (科技大樓店), is an ideal location for a lively gathering of potential foster families and adorable dogs looking for a new home.

This event will be an excellent opportunity to learn about what foster care entails as professional trainers will be on hand to answer any questions those adopting a canine for the first time.

Those who don’t plan to adopt are also welcome because simply showing up and giving some love to the dogs will significantly impact their lives.

Besides the workshop, Ooh Cha Cha will also feature a tasting of their whole-foods.

■ Ooh Cha Cha, 4-1, Lane 118, Heping E Rd, Sec 2, Taipei City (台北市和平東路二段118巷4號之1).

■ Sunday from 11:30am to 6pm. Admission is Free.