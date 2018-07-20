Off the Beaten Track: Paradise (not quite) Lost: Linmei Shihpan Trail

By Richard Saunders / Contributing reporter

It’s 8:30am as I and two friends visiting from England drive our hired car through the pancakes-flat paddies of Yilan County’s Lanyang Plain (蘭陽平原), heading towards the precipitous, looming barrier of the lush green mountains that abruptly rise from the coastal belt, just a kilometer or two inland.

It’s a weekday last month, and it’s still early. Early is the best time to do any sightseeing around Jiaosi (礁溪), the hot spring resort that has exploded in popularity (and size) since access to it from Taipei was made easier with the opening of the Hsuehshan Tunnel (雪山隧道) over a decade ago.

One great result of Jiaosi’s huge popularity these days is the range of accommodation now available — competition keeps standards up and prices (generally) down, and we’ve just spent the night in one of the nicest little resorts that I’ve encountered in all my years in Taiwan, at a price lower than the mediocre hotel in Taipei where we’d spent the previous night.

Jiaosi and its wonderful waterfalls are always on the itinerary when visitors come to stay (and the hot springs usually go down well too), and we managed to avoid the worst of the crowds at Wufengchi Waterfalls (五峰旗瀑布) by arriving at 5pm the evening before. At that time most visitors were already leaving. I’m expecting our visit to the enchanting Linmei Shihpan Trail (林美石盤步道) to be a quiet and peaceful prelude to an outstandingly scenic day as we head south along the Suhua Highway (蘇花公路) to Taroko Gorge.

I’m wrong.

The first sign that Linmei Shihpan Trail is no longer a well-kept secret is the pair of exhaust-belching tour buses we get stuck behind as we leave the plains and the road starts winding up into the mountains. I assume they’re heading to the Fo Guang University (佛光大學) campus, further up the road from the trailhead.

IF YOU GO GETTING THERE >> Jiaosi is easily reached by regular buses from the bus stations outside Yuanshan and Taipei City Hall MRT stations in Taipei. The journey takes less than an hour. Get off at the bus station on the edge of Jiaosi, and transfer to the Taiwan Tourist Shuttle bus Jiaosi Route A. The bus is approximately every hour on weekends, but less common on weekdays. Check times at www.taiwantrip.com.tw.



But no, as we approach the trailhead, the sides of the road are lined with parked cars. There’s still still no formal car parking near Linmei Shihpan trailhead, and just after it five or six coaches have already parked and offloaded their contents. It’s hard to believe that I’m seeing this at not quite 9am on a Wednesday morning. The school summer holidays haven’t even started yet.

We have to drive some way further up the road towards the university before we can find a roadside place to park our car, and then we walk briskly back downhill, with the aim of getting on the trail before any more tour buses turn up.

Things don’t immediately improve much, as the first section of the trail lies beside a golf course, along a wide, stony track. At least the crowds that follow the track are protected from being hit by stray golf balls by a tunnel of netting which extends for several hundred meters.

Things pick up at idyllic Caonan Lake (草湳湖), where a couple of viewing decks jutting out over the water make good wildlife viewing platforms if you arrive early or late, when it’s relatively quiet.

The saddest part of our visit is immediately after this, at the entrance to the trail itself. In recent years, Yilan County has been showing the way ahead in terms of limiting the impact of tourism on sensitive environments. On my first few visits here, numbers were limited to 350 at any one time. All visitors were issued with a pass at this point, to be returned upon leaving. When the passes run out, further visitors have to wait until returning walkers pass through the gate on their way out and hand back their card. Possibly this measure is still enforced at the weekends, but I’d say this beautiful place needs week-round protection these days, if today’s crowds are typical.