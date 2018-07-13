Highlight: Art Formosa

By Brigitte Wu / Contributing reporter

From today through Sunday July 15, Art Formosa is holding their second annual International Art Fair (福爾摩沙國際藝術博覽會). At the Shongshan Cultural and Creative Park and the Eslite Hotel, integrating their classic art shows with an art fair featuring speakers from around Asia.

The fair runs until Sunday.

In addition to hundreds of artists and many selected art galleries, the fair also showcases talks by four prominent members of the Asian art industry. Their forum, “Exploring Asia Series” (認識亞洲系列), includes Bao Yifeng (包一峰), the founder of ART021 Shanghai Contemporary Art Fair, Wiyu Wahono, an Art Collector from Indonesia, Trickie Lopa, the founder of Art Fair Philippines and Ishinabe Hiroko, the founder of One Piece Club.

■ Songshan Cultural and Creative Park (福爾摩沙國際藝術博覽會), 133, Guangfu S Rd, Taipei City (台北市光復南路133號) and Eslite Hotel (誠品行旅), 98, Yanchang Rd, Taipei City (台北市信義區菸廠路98號)

■ Today and tomorrow from 11am to 7pm and Sunday from 11am to 6pm. Tickets are available at: www.art-formosa.com