Art exhibition listings

By Sheryl Cheung / Contributing reporter

Chinese Yuanshan Painting Association (中華圓山畫會) is an art alliance founded by Hubei-born painter and educator Kuo Tao-cheng (郭道正). Growing up in China, Kuo studied under Tang Yi-he (唐一禾), one of the first generation Chinese artists who studied abroad in France. Kuo is known for his illustrious portraits of Taiwan that had won him numerous national awards throughout his lifetime. In 1990, the art association was borne at a time when Kuo’s painting tutorials at the Taipei Fine Art Museum were coming to a close. Through the association, his students were able to continue their studies with him. For the past 28 years, the association has been regularly organizing group exhibitions as well as educational activities that promote oil painting. This year, the annual Chinese Yuanshan Painting Association Joint Exhibition is held at the Chiang Kai Shek Memorial Hall. Featured artists span several generations, many of which have decades of painting experience and distinguished art practices. Collectively they identify with the tradition of plein air painting, impressionist color studies and a relatively conservative stylistic framework.

■ Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall (中正紀念堂) 21, Zhongshan S Rd, Taipei City (台北市中山路21號), tel: (02) 2343-1100. Open daily from 9am to 6pm

■ Until July 24

Tao Hui (陶輝) is a Beijing-based artist who works in film and installation that explore issues of body, gender, race and cultural crises. His work often includes absurd and exaggerated scenarios that encourage viewers to reflect upon their own social identity, state of living and cultural heritage. Tao’s solo exhibition, The History of Southern Drama, Scene A, features the first of two stages from a new site-specific project that was conceptualized two years ago and finally realized this year during his recent residency at Chi-Wen Gallery. The project centers around a fictional character Lee Hsu-hua, an eldery Chinese woman who wrote a book about the historical relationship between China and Taiwan from the 30’s to 80s. The show involves objects, photographs and a filmed interview that reveals the lifestory of Lee and her biographical connections with the time of her writings. A series of photographs depict Lee as a young woman writing, reading and walking through domestic spaces. A Young Leng Shuihua No.1 shows Lee sitting at her writing desk against a picturesque window view of vibrant trees. The show also features an uncanny installation, Handwriting Machine, which involves a machine that appears to provide assistance to the writer’s body.

■ Chi-Wen Gallery (其玟畫廊), 32, Lane 2, Zhongshan N Rd Sec 6, Taipei City (台北市中山北路六段2巷32號), tel: (02) 2837-0237. Open Tuesdays to Saturdays from 1pm to 6pm.

■ Until Aug. 18

Currently on view at Liang Gallery is a commemorative exhibition of oil paintings by Chen Chyan-Ming (陳前民), the second son of renown Taiwanese artist Chen Cheng-po (陳澄波). Chen Chyan-Ming passed away in 2016, leaving behind a large body of work. Chen enjoyed a late bloom in his artistic vocation; he only began painting after retirement: “[I]t was not until he touched the canvas that he realized that he had a sensitivity to color, depth of field and perspective,” writes the gallery in a press release. Chen also established the Xialin Painting Society, which held regular exhibitions throughout Taiwan. Many of Chen’s works feature images of famous places around the world, as well as landscapes he has personally visited. Hometown in Dreams depicts a luscious hill of trees reflected in a large body of water; a party of four sit along the waterside in leisurely engagement. Jiufe Si Guang Tan is a frontal view of a lively stream that is rushing down a descending pathway. “The painter’s rich emotions naturally integrated into artistic expressions… [reveal] a clear and pure taste of life,” writes the gallery.