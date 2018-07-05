Uncle Sam’s birthday party in Taichung

By John Evans / Contributing reporter In Taichung

The birthplace of the American Revolution will be well represented at the Independence Day Celebration on Saturday in Taichung.

Boston Beer Company’s Samuel Adams will be on tap as part of the festivities, set to take place from 1pm to 10pm at UNO Market on Taiwan Boulevard (台灣大道).

“It’s a fun new location and a cool setting,” said Douglas Habecker of the Taichung American Chamber of Commerce, which is putting on the free, family-friendly party.

The recently-opened UNO Market is next to Top City Department Store on the city’s busiest thoroughfare, and features restaurants, bars and shops made from more than 30 colorful shipping containers. The market’s circus-like theme is highlighted by a merry-go-round.

Adding to the festivities on Saturday will be an inflatable water park for kids, Habecker said.

Live music from bands throughout Taiwan will include The SoSos, Twangover and Jack Conqueroo.

American-themed restaurants, including Texas Roadhouse, will offer barbecue ribs and other fare commonly found in the US. International food options will also be served up by Indian and Turkish restaurants. With the exception of a recent two-year hiatus, Taichung’s Independence Day Celebration has taken place annually since 1995. The festival, organizers say, is Taiwan’s only large-scale public American Independence Day celebration.

This year’s event is sponsored by San Miguel, Corning Taiwan, E-Make, UKEAS and World Gym.

Even with a possibility of thunderstorms, the event will go on rain or shine, Habecker said. Tents will provide shelter from any possible rain.

“We want people to come out and enjoy themselves regardless of the weather,” he said.