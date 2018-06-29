Highlight: Taipei Film Festival returns

By Shereen Lee / Contributing reporter

While disputes over Taipei City’s Dazhi area’s (大直) Miramar movie complex have temporarily shuttered one of Taipei’s largest theaters, the city’s film scene is still thriving with help from film events beginning this weekend.

Cross some movies off your bucket list by attending the Taipei Film Festival, which runs until July 14. Sponsored by the Department of Cultural Affairs, the festival will screen hundreds of films in a celebration of films from around the world.

The movies will be shown in two theaters around the Ximen and Shandao Temple MRT stations. Supplementary events, such as guest lectures and panelists, will take place at Zhongshan Hall.

The festival will also feature several competitions for filmmakers in Taiwan and around the world. Over 50 films are in the running to win prizes of up to NT$1 million, all of which will be screened over the course of the next two weeks.

This weekend, the festival will screen avant-garde and classic movies, including acclaimed indie film Violeta at Last (花漾奶奶爭屋記) and Yellow Submarine (黃色潛水艇), a 1968 movie on the Beatles recently restored in honor of its 50th anniversary.

Most non-English films will be screened with subtitles, although those without subtitles have been marked on the festival program available online. Prices will vary from event to event.

■ Events take place at the Taipei Zhongshan Hall (臺北市中山堂), Taipei Shin Kong Cinema (新光影城) and SPOT HUASHAN Cinema (光點華山電影館)

■ Until July 14. Prices will vary from event to event: visit www.taipeiff.taipei for more information about prices for different shows