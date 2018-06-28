Schooled by hunters

By Cheryl Robbins / Contributing reporter

When visiting an indigenous community almost anywhere in Taiwan, it can be difficult to gain a sense of what traditional lifestyles were once like, as people live in homes similar to those in non-indigenous areas, drive cars and wear modern clothing. To offset the rapid disappearance of culture and develop tourism, more and more indigenous communities are establishing hunters’ schools, where traditions are passed on through teaching and hands-on activities.

HUNTERS’ SCHOOL ORIGINS

More than a decade ago, Paiwan writer and cultural worker Sakinu Ahronglong noticed that the young men returning to the Lalauran Community (拉勞蘭) in Taitung County’s Taimali Township (太麻里鄉), after living in urban areas, were often troubled. This community was home and familiar to them, but they had become disconnected from their cultural roots. Moreover, as they had not passed traditional coming-of-age rites, the elders did not consider them true members of the community.

Sakinu’s strong foundation in the tribe’s traditional knowledge came from spending time with his father, a highly accomplished hunter. He decided to apply that knowledge to the founding of a hunters’ school to train young men in the Paiwan tradition.

From a series of conversations over several visits with him, in traditional Paiwan culture, “hunter” means so much more than a person who hunts. It refers to a person who can communicate with the land and nature. Not only hunting and survival skills are taught, but also concepts of harmonious coexistence with nature, ecology and ethical use of the land.

TRADITION IN ACTION

In the past, young men trained together and were required to pass tests as they completed several levels of instruction, similar to the education system that requires passing several grades to graduate.

In the Paiwan culture, training culminates in the coming-of-age rites, signaling the ability of a man to take care of his family and defend his community. Young men spend several days in the mountains tracking and hunting animals, finding the best places to sleep without a sleeping bag or tent, obtaining water, moving about in the dark without a flashlight and starting a fire without matches or a lighter.

One mission of this hunters’ school is to revive this training and its associated rites. At the end of July every year, the Paiwan residents of the Lalauran Community hold their millet ceremony to celebrate the harvest of this once staple grain. The men gather in the courtyard of the chieftain’s home before heading into the mountains to participate in survival skills tests.

Sakinu calls each one by name and conducts a traditional blessing rite. The older boys then carry off the younger ones, making sure they are not left behind.

As it was modeled on the traditional warrior training system, in the beginning this school was open only to men. However, the young girls of the community began to express their interest in cultural and survival training. Sakinu says that, to his surprise, they complained much less than the young men while learning to survive in the mountains.

It wasn’t long before people from other indigenous tribes and even non-indigenous people started to approach Sakinu, also wanting to learn. Sakinu says that as long as people have a sincere interest in learning about Paiwan culture and traditions, he is willing to teach them. Subsequently, other indigenous communities came to observe in an effort to establish similar programs for their youth. During this process, they realized that some of the concepts could be modified for tourism.