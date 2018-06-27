Canada to hold bash on Saturday to celebrate birthday

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

As the days get longer and the hot sunny weather takes hold, the international community in Taipei starts to get ready for a big summertime event: the Canada Day celebration bash, which takes place on Saturday, from 1pm to 9pm at Taipei’s Hakka Cultural Park.

Jean-Christophe Guedon, chairman of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce in Taiwan who represents the organizing committee, said participants can expect music, entertainment, fun-filled activities and plenty of food and drink.

Dubbed “A Festival of Canadian Delights in Taiwan,” the event will include vendors offering everything from The Poutinerie’s poutine to maple butter tarts by Jessicat’s Baked Goods.

“There is also food on offer from different parts of the world, just like Canada is a multicultural nation,” Guedon said earlier this month.

Live music will include bands such as Mike Filipiwish, DC and the Funky Duds, Tony Taylor and the Rockits, Balkazar, Dallas Waldo and Twangover.

At the Family Zone, youngsters can enjoy the bouncy castle and playground games, and adults can challenge the mechanical bull, along with face painting, art activities and stick-handling and puck-shooting skills at the Hockey Booth.

Organizers said people can buy coupons to win raffle prizes from event sponsors, including Air Canada tickets for flight to Canadian cities, hotel stay in Vancouver, a premium Canadian wine basket, clothing and many more prizes.

For this year, the organizers are asking people to bring a reusable cup to the event, to help reduce trash and help the environment.