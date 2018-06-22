Highlight: Songs of love to bridge distances

By Diane Baker / Staff reporter

The Hualien-based TAI Body Theatre (身體劇場與羅蘭) returns to the National Experimental Theater in Taipei tonight for the first of three performances of Tjakudayi: Let’s Talk About Love (Tjakudayi我愛你怎麼說).

The six-year-old troupe was founded by Watan Tusi, a Truku, who wanted to explore the traditions of Taiwan’s indigenous people and find new ways of telling their stories by building connections between his dancers’ feet and the land, as well as music.

His dancers come from the Truku, Paiwan and Puyuma communities in eastern Taiwan.

He first turned to Paiwan writer Chu I-hsin’s (朱以新) novel Tjakudayi for his 2013 production for the Taipei Children’s Arts Festival, Tjakudayi -— How To Say I Love You, and again the following year in a version for community performances.

His new production expands upon those earlier works.

The novel tells the story of a Paiwan couple, separated after the husband, who had been working as a sailor, ended up settling in South America after being shipwrecked and unable to return home. The wife and Taiwan and the husband in his new home express their love and how much they suffer from the other’s absence by singing traditional Paiwan songs.

■ Experimental Theater (國家戲劇院實驗劇場), 21-1 Zhongshan N Rd, Taipei City (台北市中山南路21-1號) tonight and tomorrow at 7:30pm and Sunday at 2:30pm

■ Tickets are NT$600, available at NTCH box offices, online at www.artsticket.com.tw and at convenience store ticketing kiosks