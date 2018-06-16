RESTAURANT REVIEW: Biteology

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter

Far too often restaurants in Taipei try to do something different. They try to surprise you — if not with strange decor, then with experimental dishes like the fusion pork buns you can expect to find in cities like London or San Francisco.

But at Biteology, a modern European restaurant tucked away inside a residential alley and illuminated by a red neon sign, it’s all about creating simply prepared meat dishes complimented with complex, multi-ingredient sauces. It’s what food is supposed to taste like.

Biteology is part of the real food craze, which is one of the few Hollywood inventions I’m hoping will last. Not to be confused with the obsession with dietary restrictions, the real food movement is about eating food in its natural state.

And while we’re counting bites, Biteology doesn’t offer you that many with its small portions. But what Biteology lacks in portions, it justifies with a religious observance to quality.

When I visited on a Tuesday, the intimate 24-seater only served four tables from 7pm to 10pm, including my own.

Our party was seated at a marble-topped table in front of a sound system. The red carpeting and brass details in an otherwise wood-dominant design, a foreign fragrance named the Fireplace, and a framed portrait of a young Woody Allen were exactly what I expected.

The special that day was a squid dish (NT$320) soaked in ’Nduja sauce, served as a hot appetizer with crispy slices of toasted baguette (NT$90) available on the side. The sauce, made from a spicy Italian sausage, melts into a pool of oil and reminded me of the family-owned Italian restaurants in Boston’s North End, where the messier the plate the better the food tastes.

Biteology Address: 9, Alley 8, Ln 172, Dunhua S Rd Sec 2, Taipei City (台北市敦化南路二段172巷8弄9號) Telephone: (02) 2732-8887 Open: Tuesday to Saturday from noon to 2pm and 6pm to 10pm Average meal: NT$800 to NT$1,200 Details: Menu in English and Chinese, credit cards accepted, 5 percent service charge On the net: www.biteology.com.tw



The cold-cut pork tenderloin and watercress salad with orange segments and peach mustard vinaigrette (NT$360) offered multiple layers of flavor — sweet, sour, bitter and even spicy.

I’ve had good natural wine, which is made with as minimal chemical and technological intervention as possible, but the light-bodied 2015 Burgundy from Vini Viti Vinci (NT$280 per glass; NT$1,800 per bottle) recommended by our server neither stole the show nor complemented the dinner.

The duck breast (NT$480) was sandwiched between a thick eggplant-cocoa puree that brought out the bird’s gamey flavor and a sweet-and-sour black currant gravy that balanced it out for a lighter taste ideal for summer.

As someone who avoids all organ meat apart from the occasional Taiwanese street food late at night, I found the Wagyu beef tongue’s (NT$680) chewy and rubbery texture almost enjoyable on its own. Paired with thick strips of overwhelmingly sour pickled sweet peppers that were slimy and soggy and resembled raw forms of the meat, however, the dish remained virtually untouched for the rest of the night except by the bravest eater at my table.

My favorite main course was the lamb chops (NT$620), which were grilled to a tender texture with a perfect amount of black pepper that didn’t take away from the lamb’s natural flavors. The smear of creamy mustard green pesto was unnecessary but added another dimension to an otherwise simple dish with few ingredients.

For those looking for nostalgia and comfort, the pan-roasted Sasso chicken (NT$620) served on a Crate and Barrel plate I immediately recognized was roasted to a guilt-free perfection. Once dipped in the chicken drippings, the undercooked sauteed potato chunks on the side were forgivable, but the spongy shiitake mushroom quarters disrupted the dish’s overall texture and flavor.