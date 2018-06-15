Highlight: Eid al-Fitr Muslim Carnival

By Han Cheung / Staff reporter

The annual Eid al-Fitr celebration in Taipei for the end of Ramadan keeps outgrowing its venues, but this year’s move to Daan Forest Park should solve the overcrowding issue.

The festivities on Sunday take on more of a pan-Muslim scope, featuring a “Muslim Carnival” on Sunday with about 60 stalls featuring food, crafts, household supplies and hands-on cultural activities from a number of Muslim-majority countries such as batik dyeing from Indonesia, Henna nail art and Turkish paper marbling.

Performances will feature Middle Eastern orchestral and dance groups as well as acts by migrant workers and new immigrants. As usual, an Indonesian celebrity will be the main act, with Pasha from the award-winning band Ungu bringing his trademark love tunes.

There will also be prayers at the Taipei Grand Mosque either tomorrow or Saturday and another directed toward Indonesians at Taipei Travel Plaza tomorrow morning.

■ Sunday from 10am to 5pm at Daan Forest Park, 1, Xinsheng S Rd Sec 2, Taipei City (新生南路二段1號)

■ Free admission