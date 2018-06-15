Art exhibition listings

By Sheryl Cheung / Contributing reporter

Program X-Site is an annual outdoor architectural project commissioned by the Taipei Fine Arts Museum. The museum reviews a number of open-call submissions each year and selects one project to be realized and presented on the museum plaza. This year 36 entries were submitted and STUDIOLIN’s proposal, OO, was chosen. STUDIOLIN is a Taipei-based architectural studio established in 2014. Led by Lin Pei-jung (林佩蓉), the studio’s practice adheres to its design principle of “establishing the general to reveal the specific.” OO features two cylindrical spaces made with scaffolding and corrugated plastic sheets, which create layered effects of light and space that change according to natural lighting. Inside the two cylinders, three bubble machines create a constant flow of ephemeral shapes. “The installation encourages us to reconsider past bodily experiences, [and to] doubt … what is assumed to be open or public,” writes the museum in a press release. The project will be on view at the museum plaza until July 29, and during its exhibition period, a program of performances and installations will take place inside the work. White Resting in the Air is an endurance performance by Sean Hsu (許生翰) and Lee Lu (李律) that explores ideas of consumption and labor. Eight Stories of Science Fiction Radio Drama is a series of fictional stories that viewers can tune into as they tour through the exhibition spaces.

■ Taipei Fine Arts Museum (台北市立美術館), 181, Zhongshan N Rd Sec 3, Taipei City (台北市中山北路三段181號, tel: (02) 2595-7656. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 9:30am to 5:30pm

■ Through July 29

The paintings of Liu Shi-tung (劉時東) are often based on assemblages of objects and images from daily life. He takes inspiration from a variety of material, including printed images, advertisements and magazines. Liu’s solo exhibition, Strata, Liu Shih-tung’s Labyrinthine Forests, is currently on view at Lin & Lin Gallery. The show features 32 square paintings of forest life displayed in a tight grid format. In this series, Liu uses wallpaper as his painting surface. Each painting is an image of its own, while together they form a collage of diverse perspectives. According to the gallery, the artist combines Western and Eastern elements and explores the relationships between objects, pictures and compositional methods. His assembled images evoke the aesthetics of Chinese still life paintings, while incorporating western methods of collage making. “[My paintings] are kaleidoscopes formed by fragments of materials; different universes are visualized based on changing proximities and points of view,” says the artist. Flying with the wind II features a cluster of butterflies surrounding two blossoming branches depicted against a rich, green background. Flying High is a composition of birds, butterflies, peaches and abstract ornaments.

■ Lin & Lin Gallery (大未來林舍畫廊), 16 Dongfeng St, Taipei City (台北市東豐街16號), tel: (02) 2700-6866. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 11am to 7pm

■ Until July 22

Tainan’s Fotoaura Institute of Photography presents Buzzing Scenery, a solo exhibition by Kaohsiung-based, multimedia artist Hsiao Sheng-chien (蕭聖健). The artist combines readymade objects with industrial machinery to create sound installations. Hsiao is known for kinetic projects that utilize both high and low technologies. To reference his daily environment and its ongoing industrial developments, Hsiao often uses objects commonly found in his city. In this exhibition, a projection of tree shadows and a full moon create a simulated natural environment. Arranged around the space are spot-lit objects made with fans, baking molds, wood parts, bells and machines that create a soundscape of biomimetic sounds, such as birds, frogs and insects. Summer Night. Bird in the Cage is a classical Chinese birdcage elevated by a wooden pedestal. The cage is empty of birdlife, but a computer run machine creates haunting sounds of fowl. By creating these artificial impressions of nature, the artist seeks to promote awareness of our endangered natural habitat as a consequence of the progress of human civilization.