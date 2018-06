Wellness travel: It’s more than just staying fit on the road

By Kelli Kennedy / AP, FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla

It’s one thing when hotels open fitness centers, but quite another when fitness centers open hotels.

Luxe gym Equinox is opening a hotel in New York’s new Hudson Yards neighborhood next year in a move that embodies the evolution of wellness travel.

Most hotels have beefed up fitness options — you can book rooms with stationary bikes and rent workout clothes — but wellness travel has become much more than just keeping fit while on the road. Increasingly it’s become the point of the journey.

And it’s bringing in big dollars.

WELLNESS TOURISTS

Whether it’s foraging for your own medicinal herbs in Peru, cycling across the California coastline or spending several thousand dollars to workout alongside celeb trainer Tracy Anderson in Aspen, Colorado, wellness tourists made 691 million trips in 2015, according to the Global Wellness Institute.

In the past, wellness vacations straddled between starvation-style bootcamps or relaxing spa weekends to detox from an unhealthy lifestyle. But as self-care has evolved into a daily goal, it’s found an obvious match in travel. International and domestic wellness tourism brought in US$563 billion in 2015, up from US$489 billion in 2013, according to the Global Wellness Institute. Wellness travel is expected to grow to US$808 billion by 2020.

The travel trend has mirrored the shift in retail. Gone are the days when shoppers head to a brick-and-mortar store to buy shoes that they could buy online. Instead, they’re being lured to stores by experiences.

Similarly, vacationers are less excited about lying on the beach with umbrella drinks. They too want a more immersive experience, like a yoga meditation retreat or surf camp, to connect with others and revitalize themselves, experts say.

“(Fitness has) gone from being an activity to now it’s a destination. It’s a purpose,” said Marshal Cohen, an analyst for the trend group NPD. “That’s a huge shift in spending. We’re not building wardrobes anymore. We’re building memories and the photos we’re clicking on our phones and posting on social media are the fruits of our labor.”

IMMERSION

The Curtain Bluff resort in Antigua launched a new wellness concierge where guests can meet with the team at no extra charge to design their own fitness program including everything from zumba to pilates. Amanpuri’s resort in Phuket, Thailand, created four wellness immersions, where guests can focus on fitness, weight loss, digestive cleanses or mental awareness during a three- to 14-night vacation. Offerings include reiki, an alternative stress-reduction therapy, and life-coaching.

The trend is even spilling over to cruises, once stereotyped as weight-gaining vacations with bottomless buffets. Now, wellness can be the point of the cruise. Holland America Line, in partnership with O, The Oprah Magazine, has programs for meditation and healthy living.

Cruise passengers can also combine wellness with sightseeing in ports of call. Take a shore excursion on a Regents Seven Seas cruise, for example, and you might end up doing yoga on a coconut plantation in Ko Samui, Thailand, or outdoor tai chi in Marseille, France, with a view of the sea on one side and a palace on the other.

“We are seeing (cruise) lines of every ilk and size embrace healthy eating, fitness, all sorts of positive, new kinds of approaches to yoga and that kind of thing,” said CruiseCritic editor at large Carolyn Spencer Brown.