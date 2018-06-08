Highlight: Graduate students explore identity issues the divide and unite

By Diane Baker / Staff reporter

Cross-cultural differences, similarities and post-colonial identities are explored through contemporary art in an exhibition put together by Taipei National University of The Arts (TNUA, 國立臺北藝術大學) graduate students, now at the Beitou Public Assembly Hall.

The student curators of “Difference & Identity: Contemporary Cross-Cultural Encounter through Arts” are either enrolled in the international masters’ program in cultural and creative industries and/or at the Graduate Institute of Fine Arts. They have put together the show as part of the work they did for an art exhibition class taught by Chang I-wen (張懿文) and one on intercultural communication taught by Randy Finch.

The artworks are by students at four local elementary or junior-high schools that are partner schools with the “University of Social Responsibility” project as well as established Taiwanese and foreign artists.

The works range from paintings, photographs and sculptures, to videos and sound installations. The exhibit is divided into three sections, each with a different theme and style.

The focus of the “The Moon” pieces is the common elements found in different cultural mythologies, and features moon-shaped works by elementary and junior-high schools students.

“I Belong: Questions of Identity” and “chaque personne est la seule limite a leur propre identite” (each person is the only limit to their own identity) themed works include pieces by contemporary artists, including Taiwanese multi-media artist Chen Shu-chen (陳淑貞), who has won several national photography and multi-media awards.

Chen will give a talk about her work and a tour of her “Interracial Marriage Family Portrait” series that is part of the exhibition tomorrow afternoon.

■ “Difference & Identity: Contemporary Cross-Cultural Encounter through Arts,” at Beitou Public Assembly Hall (北投公民會館), 5-7, Zhongshan Rd, Taipei City (台北市中山路5之7號)

■ The exhibition is open through Sunday from 9am to 5pm daily. Admission is free

■ The artist talk and gallery tour by Chen Shu-chen is from 2pm to 4pm tomorrow