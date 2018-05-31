Spies yearn for home

By Kim Hyung-jin / AP, GWANGJU, South Korea

He’s spent nearly six decades trapped on enemy soil, surviving 29 years in a prison where he was tortured by South Korean guards before being released to a life of poverty and police surveillance. Now, 89 years old and bedridden with illness, former North Korean spy Seo Ok-yeol just wants to go home.

“People have a need to die in a place where they are respected,” Seo said, though he worries it could be too late to finally be reunited with the wife and children he left behind.

Seo is among 19 Cold War-era North Korean spies and guerrillas who have served their time in South Korean prison and are pushing to return to the North. Though they are officially free now, Seoul has refused to let them return as it seeks commitments from Pyongyang for the return of hundreds of South Koreans thought held there.

Seven of the former spies, all men in their 80s and 90s, insist North Korea is their “ideological homeland.” Though they have seen past efforts to negotiate their return fall apart, the men are filled with renewed optimism after the leaders of the Koreas held a summit last month and pledged to resolve all humanitarian issues caused by their nations’ 70 years of division.

“I wept tears of joy,” 82-year-old Yang Hee-chul, a former spy, said of the summit. “I have a ray of hope that our issue could be resolved.”

REPATRIATION

In 2000, during a previous thaw in North-South relations that also saw their leaders meet, South Korea sent back 63 North Korean spies and guerrillas. Dozens of other North Koreans who had served time in prison later applied for repatriation, but it never happened and some have since died.

In a written response, South Korea’s Unification Ministry said it was not at this time considering sending back the former spies, adding that the North has not recently asked for them to do so.

Seo was born on a small island off the south- western coast of the Korean Peninsula, when Japan was its colonial overlord. During the 1950-53 Korean War he volunteered for the North’s Korean People’s Army. After the war ended, he settled in North Korea, and eventually became a spy.

He was captured in 1961, after he had swam across a river into the South for what he said was a mission to “promote Korean unification.”

Park Hee-seong was the chief engineer for a North Korean spy boat in 1962 when he and three others traded gunfire with a South Korean navy ship off the east coast. He was shot twice and eventually taken into South Korean custody.

“I tried to blow myself up with a reserve grenade, but it didn’t explode ... so I’m still living here like this,” the 83-year-old said, showing an arm bent from a gunshot wound.

Most of the spies spent decades in prison. While in custody, they say they were tortured to get them to abandon their communist beliefs.

Kim Young-sik, who worked as a radio man on a North Korean spy ship before his 1962 capture, said he broke under torture in 1973. He said a fellow inmate tied him to a board, put a thin towel on his face and poured water from a kettle on his face.

“I felt like I was dying,” the 85-year-old recalled. “I’m still very angry,” he said. “How could they torture me to force me to give up an ideology that I believe is correct?”

Guards also forced Kim and others to eat off the floor with their hands cuffed behind their backs, while others said they were spun while hanging from the ceiling, their hands again cuffed behind their backs.