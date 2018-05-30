Deconstructed dance and crowd pleasers

By Diane Baker / Staff reporter

Deconstructed desserts have become very trendy as a way of reimaging and repackaging the flavors and textures of cakes and puddings. While popular, such dishes are not for everyone, especially those who just want their favorites, without having to think too much about them.

The same applies to dance, be it contemporary or classical ballet, and choreographers and companies that have experimented with deconstruction have learned the hard way that not everyone appreciates such adventures.

Which is why Horse (驫舞劇場) should probably slap a warning label on posters for Behalf (半身相), the collaboration between Chen Wu-kang (陳武康) and Thai dancer Pichet Klunchun: “Danger: This could make you think.”

Behalf, at the Cloud Gate Theater, was one of three shows I saw this past weekend, and while they were very disparate, they proved to have a common denominator: audience participation.

The others were more immediate crowd-pleasers: Meimage Dance’s (玫舞擊) New Paradise of Silent Island (默島新樂園) at the Taiwan Traditional Theatre Center’s Experimental Theater and a revival of the musical Romeo & Juliette, les enfants de Verone at the Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall.

‘ROMEO & JULIETTE’ IMPRESSES

Friday night’s opening of the French-language musical about doomed lovers turned out to be a rousing start to the weekend, and proof once again that cynics can sometimes be wrong.

I saw an earlier version of the show in the same theater in 2007, and while I thought the singing was great, overall the production left me cold. However, a chance to see — and hear — the original Romeo, Damien Sargue, was reason enough to give it another chance.

After all these years, and with hundreds of performances between them, the cast and crew of Romeo & Juliette have the show down pat, yet their professionalism means they can still turn on the energy and charm every time. Even in the extended curtain call, where the full cast reprises two songs as the audience crowds the foot of the stage, they looked like they were having loads of fun.

The singers, led by Sargue, with Clemence Illiaquer as Juliette, were in fine form, the dancers were especially great and the action was choreographed so well that the hall’s small stage never felt too crowded.

John Eyzen is a great Mercutio; Juliette Moraine, who plays Nurse, has a really beautiful voice, as does Stephane Metro as Friar Laurence.

I enjoyed the show in spite of myself, even though the continuous rude gestures between the members of the two feuding houses gets tiresome, the second act drags a bit and I could do with a lot less of the frequent appearances and convulsive movements of the non-singing character of Death.

After five performances over the weekend, the cast are back tonight for the first of six more shows. Catch them before they say au revoir.

‘BEHALF’ SHAKES THINGS UP

While Romeo & Juliette delivers exactly what its fans want, Behalf, on Saturday afternoon, shows what happens when artists want to shake things up and get their audiences thinking. Not everyone was happy with that, judging by the questions asked during the Q&A section. However, anyone who has followed either Chen or Pichet’s work, or that of Horse, should know that these are men who are interested in challenging conventions.

Behalf is about examining Chen and Pichet’s identities as dancers, their respective cultures and the sharing and transference of power. I don’t want to give too much away, but there is a prologue, a duet, a series of solos and the Q&A, just not in that order.