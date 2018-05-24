Movie Review: Metal Politics Taiwan

By Han Cheung / Staff reporter

Marco Wilms undertook a daunting task: to come to Taiwan as a foreigner and make a coherent documentary about Taiwanese politics. But there’s a good reason he volunteered himself to this kind of torture — after all, how many heavy metal singers-turned-legislators are there in the world?

It must be mentioned first that the resulting product featuring Freddy Lim (林昶佐) obviously has an independence slant — it’s unavoidable when Lim’s ideology is so strong that he refuses to go into the main chamber at Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall, telling the camera that stepping inside would make him sick and calling the former president a demon mass murderer.

Almost all the major events in the film speak to this notion, from the remembrance ceremony for the late democracy and independence activist Deng Nan-jung (鄭南榕) to a pro-Tibetan campaign and subsequent trip to visit the Dalai Lama to calling for Taiwan’s admission to the UN on the streets of New York. The opposing voice is seen only in one scene, as Chiang supporters denounce Lim and call him garbage in such a tone that only renders them as mere satire.

But again, the film is about Lim and his views, and it’s really impossible to explain the entire recent political history and all its nuances in one film while still trying to give space to the protagonist. The information may be too underwhelming for someone familiar with Taiwan who knows much more than the film is showing, but it’s an apt introduction to international audiences to a more controversial, sensitive end of Taiwanese politics that may not be apparent through the usual news programs.

Perhaps it would have been more effective to have Lim himself explain Taiwan’s situation — having Wilms’ voiceover state “Taiwan is a sovereign nation and not part of China,” however true, may make things seem like a bit of propaganda. Some parts seem a bit exaggerated for effect as well, such as using the Kinmen military drills as background when talking about the possibility of war — that’s some dramatic action that the average person never sees in their lifetime.

Film Notes Metal Politics Taiwan Directed by: Marco Wilms Language: Mandarin, English and Hoklo (also known as Taiwanese) with English and Chinese subtitles Running time: 80 minutes Taiwan release: Screening and discussion at Urban Nomad Film Festival on Saturday On the Net: urbannomad.tw



On the same note, someone familiar with Taiwan may have wanted Wilms to dig deeper and look at Lim’s day-to-day activities and perhaps his domestic accomplishments outside of his ideology and international or symbolic appearances, but that’s probably not what foreign audiences will be interested in. They want to see Taiwan in the context of the world.

Wilms does an excellent job of weaving in the history along Lim’s journey. In fact, the entire film is a thoughtfully-edited patchwork of casual conversations, formal interviews, live-action events, music videos and performances as well as historical context and the director’s brief observations on Taiwanese society. It’s not connected so much in chronological order but through themes and ideas. For example Wilms offers his thoughts on the remnants of authoritarian rule through schoolchildren doing military drills, which segues to Lim visiting his alma mater and speaking of being forbidden to speak Taiwanese, which in turn leads to the next topic of Chiang Kai-shek and his policies and a visit to his memorial.

Casual chatter and off-hand remarks also serve as great segues between the scenes, and oftentimes these segments offer the most insight such as Lim practicing his Hoklo (also known as Taiwanese) speech in his car with his assistant on the way to an event. Here we find that Lim’s Hoklo is not perfect and his assistant is impressed that he’s able to translate the entire speech the night before.