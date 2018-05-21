New kid on the block

By Liam Gibson / Contributing reporter

When Bitfinex CEO Jan Ludovicus van der Velde sat down to chat with financial technology (fintech) legal expert Cheng Shu-kao (鄭旭高) in a cafe in downtown Taipei earlier this year, he was keen on setting up the headquarters for one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the nation’s capital.

But at the end of March, Bitfinex announced it was relocating to Switzerland, after issues with Taiwan’s banks and the vagueness of local regulations led them to look elsewhere.

“We lost out,” Cheng says. “This is why we need a transparent legal framework for crypto.”

With the cryptocurrency sector poised to unleash a new wave of innovation in the world of finance, regulators around the world are grappling to create legal frameworks that steer the technology away from facilitating crime and toward powering economic growth. Cheng says Taiwan currently has no clear legal framework for the industry let alone a tax code or measures to combat fraud.

But that is about to change as new regulations are drafted, due to pass the legislature by November. Many involved in the ecosystem, from entrepreneurs to legal consultants, are relieved that the rules are coming, and tell the Taipei Times what laws would provide security as well as growth potential for Taiwan’s fintech future.

STORM IN A SANDBOX

The government in December last year passed the Act on Financial Technology Innovations and Experiments (金融科技創新實驗條例), adopting a “sandbox model” that affords legal leeway to fintech firms approved by the Financial Supervisory Commission.

The sandbox model seeks to reduce the time and cost of getting innovative ideas to the market, enabling greater access to finance for innovators while still ensuring appropriate consumer safeguards.

Cheng says the sandbox has been hamstrung by clause 25 of the act, which applies an anti-money laundering framework for enterprises involved.

“This is a contradiction,” he says. “It sends mixed signals to companies and makes it difficult for them to assess the regulatory environment here.”

However, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Karen Yu (余宛如) says that even if clause 25 had not been included, blockchain-based enterprises would still have to comply with anti-money laundering regulations.

“No sandbox is the same,” says Jeremy First, co-founder of Taiwan-based Blockcamp, a consultancy and accelerator for blockchain-based startups. First says that by their nature sandboxes are legally flimsy and should be seen as a temporary solution for proper market regulation.

Yu says lawmakers are yet to set the direction of that regulation, but will propose adopting the nuanced and flexible Swiss model at a public forum on the issue to be held at the end of this month.

THE RIGHT RATE

“Tax makes crypto credible,” First says. He adds that the tax code must be used to integrate the sector into the broader economy and not function simply as a government money grab.

Hung Chia-ming (洪嘉銘), marketing manager at MBAEX cryptocurrency exchange, agrees, adding that most in the industry share the view that taxes come with the territory of a good regulatory environment, provided rates don’t suppress the market.

Yet this is exactly what Cheng fears will happen.

By the end of this month, the government will, for the first time, levy taxes on cryptocurrency enterprises. Yet the tax administration has not announced which rate it will levy, leading some to fear it may apply the same rate as the sales tax, five percent.