Art exhibition listings

By Sheryl Cheung / Contributing Reporter

Currently on view at Galerie Grand Siecle is Taiwanese artist Su Tsu-han’s (蘇子涵) solo exhibition, The Latent Scene. Su works in sculpture, printmaking and painting, and through these mediums she creates narratives that explore the concept of a city as one organic machine. She is particularly interested in human relationships, living spaces and the urban lifestyle that make up an integrated city system. The exhibition features a selection of three-dimensional models and paintings that reflect on city architecture, domestic spaces and the urban way of life. The artist strives to “explore the possibilities … for people to live among both nature and artificial objects,” writes the gallery in a press release. Highlights include Raise Plants, a long scroll of over-sized caged trees and potted plants that dot the banks of a vertical canal. Home Swimming is a minimalist sculpture in the shape of a milk-carton plated on a bamboo board. On the side of the carton is an image of two people swimming along parallel pool aisles. Refining to Make You More Beautiful features a picture of a bonsai tree and a pair of scissors painted on the silhouette of a milk carton.

■ Galerie Grand Siecle (新苑藝術), 1F, 17, Alley 51, Ln 12, Bade Rd Sec 3, Taipei City (台北市八德路三段12巷51弄17號1樓), tel: (02) 2578-5630. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 1pm to 6pm

■ Until June 15

The Repose Between Each Journey is a joint exhibition by Taiwanese photographer Liu Yun-yi (劉芸怡) and painter Liao Zen-ping (廖震平). The show revolves around the artists’ experiences living in foreign lands and how they respond to the social and historical context of their surroundings. Over the years, Liu has visited Kinmen many times, photographing its abandoned buildings from different perspectives and collaging them into one seamless image that embodies multiple points of reference and a layered sense of space and time. She considers photography as a trace of its captured subject, a sampling of place and things that are approaching extinction. Her work, Landscaping from History—The Falling Bunker I, shows a fragment of a bare cement building situated on a shore, as if fallen from a cliff that stands in the background. Liao Zen-ping’s work is less focused on the historical context of his place of living; through his daily observations of his foreign surroundings, he searches for connections and associations to Taiwan. He finds solace in his neighborhood park, observing its changes through the seasons, and the splendor of the ocean and mountains. Through these mini-travels he finds a sense of freedom and his personal way of journey through space and time. Triangle Trees is realist oil painting on linen that features the silhouette of a towering tree against a brilliantly blue sky.

■ Gaiart (㮣藝術), 9-4, Pucheng St, Taipei City (台北市浦城街9之4號), tel: (02) 2363-2000. Opens Tuesdays to Sundays from 1:30pm to 7pm

■ June 10

Silverpoint Drawing is a solo exhibition at Bluerider Art by Florida-based artist Carol Prusa. Prusa works in sculpture, drawing and installation and is known for her silverpoint drawings on dome-shaped acrylic hemispheres. Silverpoint is a 14th-century European drawing technique that involves dragging a silver rod across a prepared surface. Prusa takes this traditional method and combines it with graphite, white pigment and fiber optics to create heavily labored-over surfaces associated with cosmological phenomena and artistic visions of the universe. “The detailed lines and grids networking across each piece reference cellular systems, weather patterns or maps, and are combined with proliferating botanical and biological shapes,” wrote ArtEconomist Magazine in 2011. In her Taipei exhibition, Prusa presents a new series of monochromatic paintings inspired by her experience of a solar eclipse, which she interprets as a state of “being caught between day and night,” the gallery writes in a press release. Crescent is a circular drawing styled with ornate patterns on the outer ring; the inner ring appears to be a gray, textured surface that is slowly lifting to reveal the darkness underneath. Sol Niger is a more minimalist drawing of a black circle defined by smoky edges.