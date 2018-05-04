Highlight: Free the Beach

By Noah Buchan / Staff reporter

Expect to see up to 100 women (and men) wearing bikinis while they ride bikes from the Kaohsiung Central Park MRT Station to the Cijin Ferry Terminal on May 12. The stunt, which begins at 1:45pm, will kick off Free the Beach — Cijin Festival 2018, a party to be held at Sunset Bar (旗津沙灘吧) in Kaohsiung’s Cijin Island (旗津島).

All participants of the bike ride will receive free drinks when they arrive at their destination at the Free the Beach venue a bit after 3pm.

Dubbed “Kaohsiung’s biggest beach party ever,” the event starts with games, sports and other beach fun. There will be beach volleyball, frisbee and soccer tournaments during the day, while punters can order beverages from one of three beachside bars.

At 8pm, there will be a bikini dance contest with a cash prize.

After the Sun sets over the ocean, the beach will turn into a large moonlit dance floor, with acts such as Loud Damn, Uaboo, Irie, Pro Res, Haas, Nasi/BCE, Song. Famous, Chamber and Nekbrace taking the stage.

■ Sunset Bar (旗津沙灘吧), Cijin Beach, Cijin Island, Kaohsiung City (高雄市旗津島旗津沙)

■ Tomorrow beginning at 1:45pm until midnight. Admission is free