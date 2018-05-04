Art exhibition listings

By Sheryl Cheung / Contributing reporter

Allegory of the Island is a group exhibition of 20th century painter Wu Cheng-yen ( 吳承硯) and four of his former students. Wu was an award-winning artist and educator who immigrated to Taiwan in 1948 and taught for 25 years at Chinese Culture University. His teachings embraced the philosophy of prominent Chinese painter Xu Beihong (徐悲鴻), who promoted greater integration between Eastern and Western classical painting techniques. The five artists featured in this show continue this spirit of neo-oriental classicism, according to the gallery’s press release. Chen Mei-yao (陳美瑤), born and raised in Penghu, channels her affection for her hometown through her classic oil paintings infused with Chinese splash ink techniques. Hsu Pei-cheng (許旆誠) paints dream-like scenarios that are often based on his impressions of Taiwan. Lien Chien-hsing (連建興) is known for detailed, realist paintings of fantastical narratives that relate to the rise and fall of industrial economies around Taiwan. His painting, Countercurrent Flow, is a mesmerizing aerial view of mountains and rivers under misty clouds. Tan kuo-chih (譚國智) creates meticulous portraits of earthly terrain with close-up compositions of pebbles, stones, and wild sprouts of grass. Through close inspection of our natural environment, Tan says he finds the power of healing through the act of painting.

■ Capital Art Center, 2F, 343, Renai Rd Sec 4, Taipei (台北市仁愛路四段343號2樓), tel: (02) 2775-5268. Open Tuesdays to Satudays from 10am to 6:30pm

■ Until May 31

Wu Tzu-an (吳梓安) is a Taiwanese experimental film and video artist who traveled through New Zealand last year during an artist residency sponsored by the Taipei Artist Village. During his residency, Wu segued away from his normal approach to video making, which depended heavily on video collaging and montage, and began experimenting with the relationship between his filmed subject and the mechanisms of image production. His current solo exhibition, Celestial Observation, features nine recent works that speak to the materiality of film, the process of filmmaking and his ongoing study of celestial bodies. Wu draws a historical connection between astronomy and cinema, pointing out that the stars we see in the sky are projections of light after traveling through enormous stretches of space and time. Stargazing is a short black-and-white video that documents the artist’s everyday ritual of watching the night sky. Wu shot each frame as a photograph using long exposure, and manipulated the exposure time over time, thereby creating an organic pulsation of lights as the film runs from frame to frame. Space/Noise is a looped projection of 80 slides that includes original footage, found films, and visual references that collectively form an association of ideas, including explorations of space, Buddhist mantras, tarot cards and 17th century scholar Athanasius Kircher.

■ Barry Room, Taipei Artist Village (台北國際藝術村百里廳), 7 Beiping E Rd, Taipei City (台北市北平東路7號), tel: (02) 3393-7377. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 11am to 9pm

■ Until May 20

Organized by the National Crafts Research and Development Institute, Tree of Life is an internationally touring exhibition that features over 60 works of arts and crafts from 16 different countries in Asia. Curated by a team of curators from Taiwan, India and Malaysia, the show is an artistic survey of the tree as a spiritual symbol bestowed with different meanings across Asian cultures, communities, histories and geographies. To the Malaysian Iban people, for example, the Tree of Life connects between heaven and earth; the Muslims speak of the Tuba Tree, which grows in heaven and is associated with the idea of blessedness; and the Buddhists praise the Bodhi tree, as the sacred site where Buddha attained enlightenment. Such diverse interpretations of trees are connected through a general “celebration, prayer, submission and appreciation of life,” according to the show’s press release. The show features both traditional craft and contemporary interpretations of traditional craft, including works of fiber, lacquer, metal, wood, bamboo and clay. Eight of the participating artists are recipients of the UNESCO-World Council Seal of Excellence, which recognizes their mastery and preservation of traditional crafts. The show will open in Nantou tomorrow, and travel to Taipei in September. Please check the organizer’s Web site for more details: www.ntcri.gov.tw.