Ian’s Table: Merry berries

By Ian Bartholomew / Contributing Reporter

Fresh berries are no longer unusual in Taiwan, though almost all are imported, slightly diminishing their appeal. Local strawberries have gradually established a strong presence, but raspberries, blackberries and blueberries all come from abroad, and though quality is generally good, prices are high.

Mulberries, on the other hand, are native to Taiwan and while the fruit of this berry has never quite attained the same culinary status, the attraction of a local berry that thrives in Taiwan’s humid climate and which provides abundant fruit is enormously appealing, not least as the plant’s robustness means that the fruit is less likely to be tainted with pesticide residue.

Mulberries can be either purple or white, the latter primarily cultivated as part of the silk industry and its fruit is not highly regarded, though there is no shortage of information on the Internet claiming significant health benefits from its consumption. Anyway, for the moment, we will focus on the black or purple mulberry (Morus nigra), which has a long history of being cultivated for food.

In Taiwan, mulberries are primarily used in the making of jam, an indication of their relative profusion and low cost. It would be nice to say that mulberry jam is a match for other breakfast perennials such as strawberry or raspberry jam, but this, in my opinion abouat least, is far from being the case. A strong desire to use local products has not succeeded in ousting the Tiptree jams from my pantry.

Part of the problem seems to be that the flavor of mulberries lack complexity, and that they are much better eaten simply as fruit. In fact, my favorite way of consuming mulberries is simply to toss them in a little icing sugar, just to balance out the tartness, but otherwise letting its flavor alone. Even the addition of whipped cream, which is such a potent boost to fruit dishes, does not seem to be desirable in this case.

Making a jam is pretty simple, requiring no more than a three-to-one ratio of fruit to sugar, some lemon juice and some gelatin to firm things up at the end. I have a slight horror of gelatin and often use cooked down apple, with core and seeds, to extract the natural pectin, and this works pretty well. To make a cordial, simply strain out the solids, and this syrup can be kept in the fridge and mixed with cold water, or sparkling water if you have it on hand, for a refreshing drink.

These are popular ways to access the significant health benefits of mulberries, which include iron, riboflavin, vitamin C, vitamin K, potassium, phosphorus and calcium, as well as a wide range of organic compounds such as anthocyanins, which are regarded as having almost miraculous antioxidant powers. That said, some nutritionists warn that cooking the mulberries in any way diminishes their powers, as heat destroys compounds such as anthocyanins. But while eating fresh mulberries straight out of the punnet is fine, you sometimes want to put a bit of variety into your diet, and surely some small nutritional sacrifices can be made to that end. When selecting black mulberries, make sure to avoid pale fruit, which is unripe and should not be eaten. The fruit gradually deepens in color, from a pale ivory, then turning pink, then purple verging on black. The fruit should be a uniform dark color, but firm. Wash and drain before eating. Some people recommend removing the short stem from the fruit, but this can be a messy process and the stem can be retained if you don’t mind eating them or intend to strain out solids, as with the making of a cordial.