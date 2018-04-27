Highlight: British singer Rhodes to play Taipei

By Noah Buchan / Staff reporter

British singer and songwriter, Rhodes, will play a one-off show at Taipei’s The Wall on May 5 as part of his 2018 Asia Tour.

Making his first visit to Asia, the Hertfordshire singer will croon tunes from his debut album, Wishes.

Rhodes, whose real name is David Rhodes, will also be visiting other countries in Asia such as Hong Kong, China and South Korea.

Born and raised in Baldock, Hertfordshire, the 30-year-old made his debut in 2013 with his first single, Always, which eventually led to him supporting singers such as Rufus Wainwright, Laura Marling and Nick Mulvey in the UK.

In 2015, he released his first full-length album, Wishes, which became a forerunner for the new generation of singer songwriters from England.

He is widely known for his single Let It All Go, a collaboration between him and English singer Birdy in 2016 that garnered over 78 million streams on Spotify and 47 million views on YouTube.