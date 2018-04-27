Art exhibition listings

By Sheryl Cheung / Contributing Reporter

Chiang Hsun (蔣勳) is a prominent Taiwanese writer, poet and painter who is best known for his popular publications and lectures on art and aesthetics. In addition to his creative writing and painting practice, over the last two decades he has attained tenure at several colleges across Taiwan, including Tunghua University, where he served as director of its fine arts department in the early 80’s. A group exhibition of Chiang and 15 of his former Tunghua students are currently on view at the Asia University Modern Art Museum. “After 30 years… the best way of moving forward from our teacher-student relationship is to show as a group in an exhibition,” says Chiang. “[Let us] return to the act of creating art and become a family of artists with a shared aesthetic lineage.” Chiang Hsun’s Vision of Art Education: Dadu Studio in 1983 features a range of paintings and sculptures that reveal artistic developments of each student over the years. Many of these students have become established artists themselves, including Paris-based painter Lin Li-ling (林麗玲), who explores sensual human qualities such as warmth, feelings and desires in her distinctly styled nude portraits. Xavier Wei’s (魏禎宏) Close Your Eyes is an ongoing epic painting project that the artist began in 1997. In the last two decades Wei has painted countless portraits of people around him, accumulating a vast archive of profiles that are presented as an expansive grid of human portraits on the museum wall.

■ Asia University Museum of Modern Art (亞洲大學現代美術館), 500, Liufong Road, Taichung City (台中市柳豐路500號), tel: (04) 2332-3456X6468. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 9:30am to 5pm

■ Until Sept 23

Peng Hung-chih (彭弘智) is a conceptually driven artist who works across a range of mediums, including painting, installation, video and sculpture. Peng explores contemporary cultural phenomena related to religion, humanity and society. His solo exhibition, Warm Up the Landscape, at Double Square Gallery features work from his ongoing multi-media project inspired by the legendary qigong manuscript Inner-Scripture (內經圖), through which Peng reveals his artistic interpretation of Taoist meditation and self cultivation practices. “Peng reconfigures the artistic language of East and West, and combines modern technology with traditional practices; through this process, the artist develops a distinct set of aesthetics,” writes the gallery in a press release. The show includes a series of paintings, Post Inner-Scripture (後內經圖系列), and two sculptures created by 3D printing technology. One of the sculptures on view, Transformation into Dragon and Phoenix (成龍成鳳), resembles a set of human bones that stretch across the gallery in the form of a dragon and phoenix. “To Chinese, the dragon is not a monster but a symbol of peace… and an indicator of the human spirit,” writes Peng. This vision of the dragon is manifested in the qigong manuscript, Peng says, which reveals a particular Chinese concept of the human body.

■ Double Square Gallery (雙方藝廊), 28 Lane 770, Beian Road, Taipei City (台北市北安路770巷28號), tel: (02) 8501-2138. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 10:30am to 6:30pm

■ Until June 2

Coffee and cocktail bar TU MII tonight kicks off Fantastical Collection of Animated Films (奇幻收藏動畫影展), a five-day program of film screenings featuring classic animation works from Britain, Russia, Poland, France and the Czech Republic. The program is organized by Ching Leng Chuan Films (清冷淵影像), a film and photography studio based in Taipei. The program begins with British Animation Classics Volume I, a compilation of celebrated shorts from the late 70’s through the 90’s. Phil Austin and Derek Hayes’ Skywhales is a 1983 production about a society of green aliens who live on flying islands and hunt large creatures with wings called skywhales. The film elaborates in impressive detail the culture and environment of alien life, featuring a complex alien language, curious plant and animal life and social practices. Joanne Quinn’s 1987 animation short, Girls Night Out, revolves around a British housewife Beryl and her encounter of a male stripper. The fast-paced, boisterous soundtrack maintains a frenetic pace that reflects the Bery’s state of mind. For a full schedule of the film program, visit TU MII’s facebook event page: www.facebook.com/events/214037786029006/.