Robots — and dancing through life

By Diane Baker / Staff reporter

Many people outside the dance world might not have heard of Blanca Li, but they have probably seen her work: She has choreographed videos for everyone from Paul McCartney to Daft Punk to Coldplay, ad campaigns for H&M with Beyonce and dance scenes for filmmaker Pedro Almodovar.

In addition to works for her own contemporary Paris-based troupe, she has created dances for the Paris Opera Ballet, the Berlin Ballet, operas, musicals and theater. She has also created shows for top fashion designers, museum installations, directed and acted in short films and made three full-length movies.

To say that the 54-year-old native of Granada, Spain, is in demand is no exaggeration. Everyone, it seems, wants to work with her, or for her: When she held auditions for a new work that will premiere in September, 1,000 dancers showed up for the 14 spots.

She is visiting Taiwan for the first time for her company’s performances this weekend of Robot, part of the Kaohsiung Spring Arts Festival.

I met Li in Taipei on Thursday last week, as she and her family were getting ready to head to Kenting for a few days before going to Kaohsiung. Schools in France are on a two-week holiday, so she and her husband, Etienne, had decided to combine work with family vacation.

Having watched several of her video clips on YouTube, I told her I was struck humor in many of her dances, and their reflection of our changing world.

Everyday life, our growing dependence on technology and artificial intelligence (AI), was the inspiration for 2013’s Robot, she said.

“We are interacting with machines more and more ... like at the airport, at the supermarket. Your telephone is your partner for life,” she said. “We’ve entered a moment in history where things are changing so fast we don’t even realize it.”

“AI is taking up everyday things more and more, hand work done by men disappearing, it’s changing our world,” she said, adding this had made her wonder how it might affect her work, affect dance.

“It is the world before and after, we can never go back… We each have to learn, and we have to decide for ourselves how we are going to redefine our relationship with technology,” she said.

Her children started taking coding classes when they were six, because she and her husband wanted them to really understand the benefits and dangers of technology and social media.

RESEARCHING ROBOTS

After she decided to do a show about robots, she spent a year researching robotics, including a trip to Japan to meet people working in the sector, as well as artists using technology in their work.

“I met some really crazy people,” she said.

Among those she met was Nobumichi Tosa, head of the contemporary art group Maywa Denki. The son of an electronics factory owner, he grew up interested in electronics and music.

“I went to his studio and he showed me his creations. He created musical group of machines that play; each machine has a personality, each plays a different instrument,” Li said. “I thought it would be fantastic to have an orchestra that would play live every night.”

She ended up choosing to use NAOs, the “interactive companion robots” made by SoftBank Robotics, seven of them, in addition to Tosa’s creations. She wanted machines so human that audiences would forget they are machines, she said.

Learning how to teach the robots to dance was like watching a baby learn to walk, she said. One problem was that some stages have slanted floors, so not only did her team have to stop the robots from rolling off, they had to write program to teach them to get up on their own if they fall over.